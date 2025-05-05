Offering The Full Monty on the Worthing stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Brennan plays the lead as Worthing Musical Comedy Society bring The Full Monty to the stage at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday, May 7-10.

Tickets are available on https://wtm.uk/events/wmcs-the-full-monty/

It's a show which comes with key differences to the celebrated film which came out 28 years ago. For one thing this is a musical; for another it has moved from Sheffield to Buffalo, New York.

“But the principles of my character remain,” as Tom says. “He is out of work and a single father and struggling to reconcile his role as a father and the need to prove that he has worth to the people in his life, but obviously there are a few cultural differences.

“I got to know the story through the film growing up in the 90s when it was released and I read through the script a few years ago when I was cast as Dave.”

Cast sadly for a production that didn't happen. It was due to be staged by TK Productions: “But then Covid shut it down. It was one of the casualties of the pandemic. But it was a really good chance to get to know the show. I was in the role of Dave who is the main character Jerry's best mate so it's great to come back to it now and to be playing Jerry.

“We were about halfway through rehearsals before we had to shut it down when the whole world came to a grinding halt and it just wasn’t feasible to put it on but it has now given me a context for some of the songs and for some of the characters and especially the relationship between Jerry and Dave. Jerry is really enthusiastic and his head is always full of ideas buzzing around all the time whereas Dave is much more laid back as a character. Jerry is the dynamic one between them and Dave is the one that grounds him.”

A key part of the attraction for Tom and the team is the fact that the show touches on so many themes of great relevance today: “And I think that’s a big part of its depth as a show, that it talks about issues like men's mental health and the things that men can find it difficult to open up about.”

Tom joined the company in 2016: “I did my first show with them in 2017, Little Shop of Horrors. And I've been a regular with them ever since. I think I must have done eight or nine shows with them now. Little Shop of Horrors was the first one and it was really special to be getting back up on stage after not having done it for almost a decade. I was in Guys and Dolls which was another big highlight for me. It was a lovely, lovely production. And I also did Legally Blonde which was another stand-out one as far as I'm concerned. But I'm just happy to be given any opportunity by the company really. I'm really lucky to be invited to be a part of this group and it has been lovely to get some really interesting roles as well. But really just being part of it is the huge privilege.”