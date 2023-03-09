Official opening of newly refurbished Crowborough care home

A Crowborough care home has been officially re-launched after a renovation – which included a new cinema, salon, bar and café.

Ethel Thomas pictured centre and the Deputy Mayor (left centre) cutting the ribbon to open the home officially.

The Deputy Mayor of Crowborough and the local community joined residents at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, for the home’s special celebration.

Residents and guests enjoyed welcome drinks and canapes, and there was plenty of time to enjoy a glass or two of a cocktail while taking in live music from singer Roger Channing. The celebration saw resident Ethel Thomas and the Deputy Mayor Martyn Garrett, cut the ribbon to officially re-open the care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were fun activities following the official proceedings, including meeting fluffy Shetland ponies in the courtyard, a Namaste hand massage session, a taster session of Our Adapted Diet from Dan Philpot, Head of Hotel Services, a cocktail making class in the bar area and guests could meet a friendly therapy dog named Cooper.

The renovation included the redecoration of lounges and kitchens on the nursing and dementia suites, as well as a brand-new cinema, salon, bar and café on our ground floor.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “Our grand launch celebration was a huge success, and it was the ultimate way to commemorate such an important milestone for Heather View. We are very happy with the renovation and environment we have created here for residents and families. Every element has been carefully considered in order to build a high-quality, luxury care facility that will allow residents to live active and fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would want to express particular thanks to residents and their families who have been so patient and understanding during the works.