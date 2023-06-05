Edit Account-Sign Out
On-street parking permits will soon go digital across Chichester District

Digital permits will soon be available for drivers purchasing on-street parking permits in Chichester District.
By Jack InnesContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Digital permits will soon be available for drivers purchasing on-street parking permits in Chichester District.

From July 4 2023, customers will be gradually moved over to MiPermit digital permits, with paper versions no longer being issued or used.Chichester District Council issues on-street permits on behalf of the highway authority, West Sussex County Council, and over the last couple of years has been working to switch to an entirely online permit service.

“The change means that all the information relating to the permit is held against the registration number of a person’s vehicle and it will benefit our customers as they will be able to manage their permits online using a secure account, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a time to suit them,” explains Councillor Harsha Desai, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Place.

“We are always looking to improve our customers’ experience and it’s really important that we deliver a service which reflects their needs and expectations, and takes advantage of the latest technology. These new changes reflect feedback we have received and the on-street permits will be delivered using the MiPermit app, which we introduced a few years ago.

“For those customers who don’t have access to the internet, we have put in place a system for them, and we also have a dedicated phone where they can listen to all the relevant information – the number is 01243 534500 and customers should select option 2.”

Going paperless will also deliver further benefits to customers, these include:

•customers no longer needing to wait for permits / replacement permits to be posted; and,

•no longer needing to display a permit in their vehicle.

In addition, permits cannot be lost, stolen or fall from view in the vehicle.Customers won’t be moved over to the digital MiPermit system until their existing on-street permit is due to be renewed, or, if a change of vehicle registration for their current paper permit is needed. Customers should continue to display their paper permit in their vehicle until they receive further notice.

From July 4, the council will also stop selling paper Resident Visitor Permits (RVPs) although any existing RVPs will be honoured for use on-street for as long as they are valid. Residents can still buy visitor permits using the council’s e-form until July 4 at: https://www.chichester.gov.uk/residentvisitorpermits

The council has also produced a series of Frequently Asked Questions and details on how digital permits work which can be found at: chichester.gov.uk/digitalcontrolledparkingzones

People can also email [email protected]

