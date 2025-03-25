'Once in a lifetime opportunity' for plans for North Street Quarter in Lewes

The North Street Quarter in Lewes 'remains a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for community infrastructure,' the District Council says.

Cabinet councillors have agreed to reassess how best to support the delivery of the North Street Quarter (NSQ) redevelopment, including a thorough interrogation of all available options open to the council.

They explain the NSQ development is a hugely important strategic site being integral to new flood defences in Lewes, the establishment of a much-needed health hub in the town, the creation of over 200 affordable and sustainable homes on the former industrial site, and greater access to the River Ouse, including a new footbridge.

And they note that while Human Nature's plans for the landmark project are on the cusp of receiving full planning permission from South Downs National Park Authority, the Lewes District Council decision to sell land within the site was taken five years ago in 2020.

North Street Quarter

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: "As a resident who loves this town very deeply, the plans are critical to the transformation of a brownfield site that's languished for many years, especially when I reflect on the life-changing affordable housing that is planned.

"Undoubtedly, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for vital community infrastructure before us, but with the project taking longer to progress than first envisaged, it is also incumbent on us to scrutinise the decisions made a number of years ago."

Cllr Nicholson's comments follow endless speculation on a number of local social media sites where people have queried the financial viability of the development and whether or not it can go ahead in the form proposed.

She goes on: "Human Nature's ambition to create one of Europe's most sustainable developments received planning permission from the South Downs National Park Authority in February 2024, subject to conditions. The council understands that all matters are now resolved and that the parties are in the process of finalising a S106 legal agreement.

Councillor Nicholson added: "With the planning permission comes greater opportunities to explore central government funding and other potential grants and project delivery channels, including with Homes England. Council officers have an intimate understanding of these governmental mechanisms and processes and will use their professional experience to support the discussions.

"I will look forward to Cabinet receiving an updated report on all the negotiations and progress made, in the coming months."

