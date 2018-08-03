One hundred sheep stolen from Hailsham farm

Up to 100 sheep have been stolen from a farm in Hailsham.

Police are appealing for witnesses after they say between 90-100 of the animals were taken from a farm in Golden Cross on July 29.

They are described as white sheep with very black faces. All were ear tagged.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information, contact police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number 1049.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org