One More Item - a short film about the Lewes Food Bank story on show in May

A short film, One More Item - the Lewes Food Bank story, will be shown at the Depot Cinema in Lewes for a week in May, to draw attention to the ever growing need for food banks and the way the community is coming together to support each other.

The results of a Lewes supermarket collection with Debbie Twitchen and volunteer Clive Tedder

Lewes- based arts company, Inroads Productions, have been working in partnership with the three Lewes Food Banks to make a short film, One More Item, shot by local film maker Rosie Powell and funded by the Chalk Cliff Trust.

The film highlights the growing need for food banks in a town even apparently as affluent as Lewes, and and how the community has uniquely come together to support each other through the regular performative supermarket collections brought together by local organiser, Mark Perryman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket collections feature bands, choirs, yoga practitioners, sports teams and bonfire societies, as well as many individual volunteers, encouraging shoppers to donate 'one more item' from their trollies.

There will be a screening at Depot Cinema on May 13 for an invited audience, curated by Sara Clifford, Artistic Director of Inroads and co-director of the film featuring short talks by:

• Mark Perryman, who initiated the supermarket collections, a masterpiece of organisation of up to 100 people each time..• Councillor Matthew Bird• Stef Lake, Chair of Lewes District Food Partnership• Debbie Twitchen, who received the MBE this year in recognition of her work with her community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film also acknowledges all the workers and volunteers who contribute their time to the food banks and supermarket collections.