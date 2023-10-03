Open-air boost for Sussex charity working to prevent youth homelessness
and live on Freeview channel 276
YMCA’s Downs Link were given the items by The Budding Foundation which was founded in 2013 to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
The YMCA’s Samanta Hart went to Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham, to collect the goodies which will be used at the charity’s bases in Crawley, Horsham and Eastbourne.
“The kind donation will enable our housed young people to further benefit from their communal outdoor spaces”, said Samantha.
The Budding Foundation supports children across Sussex, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.
Founder Clive Gravett said: “We are pleased to support the excellent work Downs Link does and know their clients will appreciate the BBQ and top-quality garden furniture.”