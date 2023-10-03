Open-air boost for Sussex charity working to prevent youth homelessness

BREAKING
A charity tackling youth homelessness has been given a top-of-the-range barbecue and selection of outdoor furniture to help it provide a safe home to over 750 young people in Sussex and Surrey.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
YMCA’s Downs Link were given the items by The Budding Foundation which was founded in 2013 to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

The YMCA’s Samanta Hart went to Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham, to collect the goodies which will be used at the charity’s bases in Crawley, Horsham and Eastbourne.

“The kind donation will enable our housed young people to further benefit from their communal outdoor spaces”, said Samantha.

Clive Gravett and Samantha Hart with the donated BBQ and some of the outdoor furniture Clive Gravett and Samantha Hart with the donated BBQ and some of the outdoor furniture
Clive Gravett and Samantha Hart with the donated BBQ and some of the outdoor furniture

The Budding Foundation supports children across Sussex, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

Founder Clive Gravett said: “We are pleased to support the excellent work Downs Link does and know their clients will appreciate the BBQ and top-quality garden furniture.”

Related topics:SussexSurreyYMCAHorsham