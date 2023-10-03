Open-air boost for Sussex charity working to prevent youth homelessness

A charity tackling youth homelessness has been given a top-of-the-range barbecue and selection of outdoor furniture to help it provide a safe home to over 750 young people in Sussex and Surrey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

YMCA’s Downs Link were given the items by The Budding Foundation which was founded in 2013 to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

The YMCA’s Samanta Hart went to Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham, to collect the goodies which will be used at the charity’s bases in Crawley, Horsham and Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The kind donation will enable our housed young people to further benefit from their communal outdoor spaces”, said Samantha.

Clive Gravett and Samantha Hart with the donated BBQ and some of the outdoor furniture

The Budding Foundation supports children across Sussex, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.