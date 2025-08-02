Open-air screenings will get Chichester film festival under way

A series of outdoor screenings will get the 2025 Chichester International Film Festival underway, including an immersive outdoor showing of Wicked.

Wicked will be shown on Saturday, August 9 at 4pm with additional crafts and activities for families to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

Gates to the screening will open at 3pm, inviting ticket holders to step into the magical world of Wicked.

Walter Francisco, festival director for the Chichester International Film Festival, said: “Upon arrival, guests can choose their side. Are you Team Glinda or Team Elphaba? Then head to the designated areas to set up picnic blankets and chairs ahead of the screening. Dressing up is not only welcomed, it’s encouraged!

“To help attendees get into character, local business Charlotte’s Nails will be on-site offering Wicked-themed glitter tattoos as well as hair and face glitter starting from £2.

“Ahead of the screening, Jam Café on South Street will also host a special Wicked Craft Club on Saturday, August 9, 1-3pm, where participants can create their own wands and friendship bracelets to wear to the screening. Find out more and book your space at https://www.creativebeatz.co.uk/event-list.”

Tickets for the Chichester International Film Festival’s open-air screenings start from £3 for children and are available now at www.ChichesterCinema.org

Walter added: “We are absolutely delighted to partner up with other local independent businesses to bring the wonder of Wicked to Chichester. Whether you’re reliving the magic or discovering it for the first time, we can’t wait to see audiences become part of the film experience in their Glinda and Elphaba colours and costumes. It is going to be a fun afternoon of movie magic!”

Wicked is part of a weekend of open-air screenings launching the 2025 Chichester International Film Festival, taking place on Friday 8-Sunday 10 August in Priory Park. The line-up includes:

Friday 8 August

Walk the Line (12A), 8pm. “Celebrate 20 years of this compelling biopic capturing the turbulent life and enduring music of Johnny Cash.”

Saturday 9 August

Wicked (PG), 4pm.” Perfect for families, this dazzling prequel to The Wizard of Oz is the ultimate chance to relive the magic just in time for Part Two in cinemas this November.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (15), 8.45pm. “Gather your girlfriends and join Bridget for a witty journey through love, loss and self-discovery with a little help from swoon-worthy newcomer Leo Woodall.”

Sunday 10 August

Top Gun (12A), 4pm. “Feel the need for speed all over again. Revisit the rivalries, romance and sky-high action with Maverick, Goose and Iceman.”

Bob Marley: One Love (12A), 8pm. “Celebrate the life and legacy of a global music icon in this powerful tribute to Bob Marley’s message of unity and resilience.”