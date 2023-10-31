Open day event for two completed homes at Burgess Hill development
The housebuilder is holding the weekend-long event on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November at its Folders Grove development.
Sales staff will be on hand to give buyers a tour of the two Lindfield II homes, showing the potential buyers what the homes have to offer.
Sara Stanhope, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “We are inviting people along to this much sought-after development and opening the doors to both of these fabulous homes, plots 52 and 53, which are each on the market for £950,000.
“Both properties come with a host of added extras including an upgraded kitchen with quartz worktops, a wireless alarm system and a generous back garden with turf and paved patio area.”
Jones Homes has built a total of 73 homes at Folders Grove, featuring a range of four and five-bedroom properties from the developer’s luxury Signature Collection.
Sara said: “The two stunning Lindfield properties, which are ready to move into, are designed to provide the thoughtful layout and flexible space that modern family life demands. This style of house has proved to be particularly popular with buyers looking to downsize in retirement or after the children have moved out but who don’t want to compromise on quality or space.
“The homes have a large open-plan kitchen/family/dining room which features a kitchen island, and bi-fold doors leading to the garden, while there’s also a downstairs cloakroom and a utility room, which leads to the integrated double garage. The separate spacious lounge has a beautiful bay window, offering an airy and light setting for rest and relaxation.
“Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and the main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.”
For more information about the two Lindfield II properties which are ready to move into at Folders Grove, visit jones-homes.co.uk.