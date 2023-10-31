Open day event for two completed homes at Burgess Hill development

Jones Homes is staging an open day event at its development in Burgess Hill to allow house-hunters to look inside two luxury four-bedroom properties, which are ready to move into.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The housebuilder is holding the weekend-long event on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November at its Folders Grove development.

Sales staff will be on hand to give buyers a tour of the two Lindfield II homes, showing the potential buyers what the homes have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Stanhope, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “We are inviting people along to this much sought-after development and opening the doors to both of these fabulous homes, plots 52 and 53, which are each on the market for £950,000.

• Jones Homes is hosting an Open House event on the 11 and 12 November – where potential buyers will

“Both properties come with a host of added extras including an upgraded kitchen with quartz worktops, a wireless alarm system and a generous back garden with turf and paved patio area.”

Jones Homes has built a total of 73 homes at Folders Grove, featuring a range of four and five-bedroom properties from the developer’s luxury Signature Collection.

Sara said: “The two stunning Lindfield properties, which are ready to move into, are designed to provide the thoughtful layout and flexible space that modern family life demands. This style of house has proved to be particularly popular with buyers looking to downsize in retirement or after the children have moved out but who don’t want to compromise on quality or space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The homes have a large open-plan kitchen/family/dining room which features a kitchen island, and bi-fold doors leading to the garden, while there’s also a downstairs cloakroom and a utility room, which leads to the integrated double garage. The separate spacious lounge has a beautiful bay window, offering an airy and light setting for rest and relaxation.

• An image of the decorated show home at Jones Homes’ Folders Grove development, which will be open

“Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and the main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.”