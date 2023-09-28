Open Day for South Coast Home Care new branch in Littlehampton

Our Open Day !We had the most wonderful day on Saturday 23rd September 2023 cutting the ribbon with the Town Mayor of Littlehampton for our new branch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Coast Home Care is a small independent organisation which provides 'one to one' care on an hourly and live-in basis. Sophie Reed, Managing Director is passionate about delivering specialist, person centred care, with dignity.

Sophie's ambition to deliver high quality care is supported and enforced by an experienced team of compassionate carers. Our fantastic colleagues have the skills to assist and advise you or your loved one, on all care needs. We are very proud of our facilities to support individuals in maintaining their independence, and feel privileged to support a wide variety of service users to continue to live at home. Where this independence is no longer possible, we are also equipped to support individuals with more complex needs to continue living at home with dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our head office is in Chichester, but with the need for domiciliary care growing, Sophie opened a new branch in Littlehampton. We had the official Open Day on Saturday 23rd September 2023 and had the most wonderful day. We thank everyone who came to pay us a visit and talk to us about our services. It was great meeting you all!

Sophie Reed MD with Town Mayor Cllr Freddy Tandy, Emma Fox Office Manager &; Chloe Gover-Wren

We had the honour of Littlehampton Town Mayor, Cllr, Freddie Tandy who came along and help cut the ribbon with Sophie. It was a pleasure to meet him and he made a lovely speech about the needs of more domiciliary care needed in this area. He kindly spent an hour talking to the team and visitors to the branch.

Also, we had an amazing 1940's singer Chloe Gover-Wren. Chloe has the most beautiful voice and has her own company Wren's Vintage Vocals. Many passers by were singing along and dancing in the street. And, the wonderful balloon display was made by Balloons By Etheros, Karen Etherington. These were a huge success and admired by many.

We also held a raffle on the day and raised £137 for Dementia UK. We would like to thank the following companies that kindly donated prizes to us. They were V2 Radio Sussex, who donated a radio experience and studio tour, Fino in Felpham with some vouchers, Fontwell Race Park for 2 adult vouchers to their race days, Woods Travel for their discount vouchers, Tranquility Health & Beauty in Bracklesham for a voucher for a gel manicure, Raire Hairdressers for some vouchers, Natalie Temple for a wellbeing assessment and free class, and people who donated scratch cards and other nice gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad