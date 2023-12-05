Opening weekend of Tilgate Park’s Magical Christmas a festive draw

Tilgate Park’s Magical Christmas has returned to the Walled Garden for another year of exciting activities for all the family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santa is already fully booked for his scheduled appearances, but there is still half-price entry to Tilgate Nature Centre amongst the promotions this weekend, and from December 16 to 22. Although you might have missed out on seeing Santa, there’s still a chance to see the resident Tilgate reindeer.

There are also various activities including free short shows and games for children provided by a theatre company, part of the forest transformed into a winter wonderland, plus a crafts and food fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “The opening weekend of Magical Christmas at Tilgate Park was everything we have come to expect from this fabulous venue, and the rest of the programmed dates look equally busy.

Councillor Chris Mullins with Santa in his grotto

“Santa and the staff are looking forward to thousands of people passing through the doors in the next few weeks, and I’ll take this chance to wish the Tilgate staff and all our residents and visitors a very happy Christmas.”

Shows by This Is My Theatre group are beginning at 11am, 1pm and 3pm in the marquee. At 12 noon and 2pm the actors will be running some festive antics and games.

Entry to Tilgate’s Magical Christmas is free, however, some individual attractions do incur a fee. Half-price entry to Tilgate Nature Centre is not available for tickets booked in advance. Opening hours for the Walled Garden are 10am to 5pm; the Nature Centre closes at 4pm.