Opera which is “intimate in scale, mighty in impact” on the Chichester stage

OperaUpClose offer themselves as “intimate in scale, mighty in impact” – and that’s exactly how they would describe their latest production, the classic one-act opera Riders to the Sea which comes to the Minerva Theatre, Chichester on February 11.

Featuring music from Ralph Vaughan Williams, the show follows a woman and her daughters and the men they rely on in an ancient fishing community and explores family, duty, grief and loss. The production will also feature a specially commissioned choral prologue The Last Bit of Moon, with a poetic libretto co-written by ArtfulScribe’s Community Sirens Collective led by cross-disciplinary artist Antosh Wojzik, set to music by Michael Betteridge.

Director Flora McIntosh said: “It is only an hour long and it is absolutely as short as it needs to be and as long as it needs to be. It is a brilliantly intense emotional journey. It is very emotive. It's very emotional but absolutely not depressing. It talks about the big things about humanity, about grief and loss in an intense way but it's also showing grief is the price that we pay for love and that there is always hope because love is always worth it. Love is what keeps the world moving and we need to feel that at this moment. We need to feel our sadness and our confusion and our worry at the way things are going but actually we can always feel the hope and feel the love.”

The company is based at MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton: “It is a really great place to be and since 21 into 22 we have been embedding ourselves as a company in Southampton. I was appointed as artistic director and we are really comfortable and excited about being here. The community here is brilliant.

“The company was originally in London, and its earliest beginnings were at the Kings Head in Islington and then it started to explore more what touring could actually look like. And then we were running towards the pandemic which changed things a lot. I knew the company well as I'd worked for them as a singer on several occasions but then I became involved in the artistic direction. When the company moved down to Southampton I was appointed into the role. And now we've got the balance of being a touring company but one that has a locally-based home. We have the model of creating work which we tour but which we create here.

“And really for this one we were thinking about what next after the last piece we did, The Flying Dutchman. It was a sea-related project and we were thinking about a series of works that speak to our coastal communities and what that actually means. Riders to the Sea is something that I knew but it is also a bit of a curiosity. It's a miniature. It's only 40 minutes long and written by Vaughan Williams to a play by John Synge so it has a really dramatic quality. It is set in a very specific place in a community where they suffer with their menfolk being drowned at sea quite often. It is a real lived experience but it's about the way that we connect with the coast and the way that we are reliant on the sea but also at the mercy of the sea. It's a giver but also a taker-away and what really was clear to us was that Vaughan Williams had responded to the piece by writing a miniature which was really epic in scale, an epic about families and grief and our duty both to place and to people. It is a piece that is more than the sum of its parts and it was written for a large orchestra so it is both very much an epic and a miniature at the same time.”