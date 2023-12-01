A multi-agency operation to tackle anti-social behaviour problems along the rail network through Chichester District, led by the district council, will take place in December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Operation Petra brings together Chichester District Council, the British Transport Police, Sussex Police, Network Rail and Southern Railway, West Sussex Fire and Rescue, and Stagecoach to carry out joint action days.

These involve additional officers patrolling and responding to incidents at stations and on the trains, as well as supporting station staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest action builds on a successful operation that took place in the summer and plans to expand activities, with more officers heading towards Emsworth and Havant and out of the district to Bognor Regis.

Operation planned to tackle anti-social behaviour along Chichester rail network

The operation in July focused on the network running through Chichester to more remote locations, such as towards Angmering in the east, and west through the district towards Fishbourne.

The previous operation allowed officers to assist at Barnham where a group were trying to get through the barriers without tickets, as well as linking up with station managers along the route and increasing visibility of British Transport Police so that station officers felt more supported. Meanwhile the district council’s Community Wardens were involved in monitoring the area around Avenue De Chartres car park, a popular route for accessing the railway station and when arriving at Chichester.

“Helping people to feel and stay safe is a priority for us — and it is something that we are constantly working on with our partners. Operation Petra is a great example of this,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These operations take place at various times throughout the year to support station managers and take action against those who may be causing trouble or trying to jump the barriers without tickets. Making sure that residents and visitors feel safe travelling in and out of the district is vital. This is why joint action days such as these are so important.”