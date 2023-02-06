Operation Spring Clean underway to smarten up Chichester city centre

Operation Spring Clean has been set up by a multiagency Chichester Centre Task force to ensure the city centre has an attractive and well maintained public realm.

Operation Spring Clean came about when Deputy Mayor and Town Crier, Cllr Richard Plowman had a conversation with a young couple who returned back to live in the centre of Chichester after several years overseas. They said: “ We love Chichester but it was very noticeably how shabby it had become.”Cllr Plowman explained: “I decided then and there to take a good look at the state of the Chichester City Centre. Although it was mainly litter and graffiti free, it was indeed looking shabby and cluttered. To do something about it, a multiagency approach with the City, District and County Councils with BID was necessary.

"So I put a Member’s motion for a City Centre Task force to be set up and it was passed unanimously by the District Council and has led to the community being involved in Operation Spring Clean.”

Operation Spring Clean has been set up by a multiagency Chichester Centre Task force to ensure the city centre has an attractive and well-maintained Public Realm through undertaking actions which enforce Planning Conditions on premises; Regulation 7 removal of unsightly “to let” boards; graffiti; weeds, litter; unnecessary and redundant signs; and “A” boards. Enforce no cycling, pedlars and busking rules in the precinct and parks. Ensure premises are in a good state of repair and decoration. All tasks to be completed by the end of March of this year.

The first action completed was an audit of the city centre which identified that there were many small tasks required such as weeding, cleaning, tidying up and possibly some painting jobs which could be done by volunteer groups. Several of whom had already expressed a desire to help.

The City Council team has been busy with the organisation of the volunteer groups for this community project. The volunteers have been preliminarily allocated one of 20 zones in the city centre. However if you feel you or your organisation could spare an hour to help us the City Council would really like to hear from you.