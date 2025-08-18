Operators of Eastbourne Theatres launch Events & Hospitality website

Trafalgar Theatres – operators of Eastbourne Theatres and the venues division of global live entertainment company, Trafalgar Entertainment – has launched its new Trafalgar Events & Hospitality website, a dedicated platform to showcase its venue hire, event production and catering capabilities.

Mark Hollington, group hospitality and customer experience director, said: “Trafalgar Events & Hospitality is a new events and catering partner in the arts, heritage and leisure sector and joins the growing divisions within the wider Trafalgar Group.

“Born out of years of in-house expert Event and Hospitality expertise, Trafalgar Events & Hospitality has established a reputation for creating unforgettable experiences for patrons and clients alike. Trafalgar Events & Hospitality welcome over 10,000 Christmas party attendees every year and deliver and fully cater over 600 conferences, banquets, weddings, parties and events annually. This year, they have hosted over 100 fully catered weddings and receptions.

Over 50,000 guests dine at Trafalgar venues every year.”

More details at www.trafalgar.events

“With a growing inventory of event led venues, including Eastbourne Theatres and Bradford Live, investment in event spaces and hospitality offerings remains at the forefront of Trafalgar Theatres’ growth strategy.”

Mark added: “The launch of the dedicated Events & Hospitality website will provide a much-needed platform and shop window for our industry leading food and drink business. Our continued evolution sets our venues and theatres apart in the entertainment sector with fully in-house skills and expertise. This investment will undoubtedly drive additional leads and enquiries and unlock growth and opportunities for Trafalgar Theatres.”

Helen Enright, CEO Trafalgar Theatres, said: “Recognising the importance of the Events and Hospitality division to our wider business operations and future growth, we’ve made significant investment in recent years, allowing our expert team to develop their business and expand the event-planning, dining and hospitality services on offer in our venues. With a growing reputation, and exemplary track record for delivering first-class entertainment experiences, the team are now poised for further growth, with the launch of their new dedicated website.”

