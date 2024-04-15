A Friday full of fixtures for Crawley Town Community Foundation's Elite

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teams arrived in Crawley after facing opponents such as Crystal Palace and Brighton earlier in the week.

Ipswich joined us for lunch in the Stadium Suite, before heading out to the 3G to kick off what was going to be an amazing day of football.

It was our U10s and U11s who started things off in Crawley, both teams started very strong and played with amazing determination.

U10 Elite Squad (Photo: Crawley Town Community Foundation )

At half time Crawley teams had some work to do as Ipswich had the lead in both contests. The teams did just that with the U10’s equalising 3-3 with Ipswich! However, the winning goal was scored by the blues in the last minute of the game.

Our U11s battled until the end in an amazing game of football but it was Ipswich who won the contest 4-1.

Both squads had inspiring determination and played some great football and most of all represented Crawley Town Community Foundation brilliantly!

It was then over to our U12 and U13 to kick off the second half of the day.

Again, both teams started very strong, both games were very competitive, a testament to both squad’s commitment to their winning nature. Ipswich narrowly won both fixtures.

Here at the Foundation our Elite and Development is at the heart of our footballing development.

Head of foundation at Crawley Town Community Foundation, Darren Ford, shared his thoughts on the day: “Ipswich Town have a great Foundation and we are delighted to have hosted them here at Crawley Town, further strengthening the links between another Club Foundation. They have some strong teams and this enables our own squads to test themselves against good opposition, which only helps towards their development.

"All those taking part from both Foundations, not only did themselves proud, but represented their clubs brilliantly and I look forward to seeing our squads continue to develop under the guidance of our hard working and dedicated staffing team, who have worked hard to make sure these fixtures took place.”

Despite the results, all our teams had a smile on their face from start to finish and had an amazing day.

We’d like to extend our thanks to Ipswich Town Foundation for some great games and for coming along during their boy’s tour, we loved every minute!

Our Elite and Development Programme is for boys and girls aged 6-16 years, and is invite only.