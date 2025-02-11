A LibDem Perspective - political opinion with Cllr Kathryn Field: European Powerhouse or American Poodle?

I’m confused. The Labour Government has stated that economic growth is its number one priority. But despite talking about better trading relationships with our biggest market just across the Channel, it is refusing to discuss rejoining the Single Market or the Customs Union. This is despite the Chancellor acknowledging that Brexit has had a significant negative impact on our economy.

A recent YouGov poll marking the fifth anniversary of Brexit showed that 55% now think we were wrong to leave the EU against 30% believing it was right. Amongst 18-24 year olds, who of course couldn’t vote in 2016, the figures are even more stark, with 75% saying it was wrong to leave compared to 10% saying it was right.

So many of the Brexiteers’ promises of lower regulation, less red tape, access to wider markets, lower immigration, more money for the NHS have proved to be ‘smoke and mirrors’. It was always evident to ‘remainers’ that any interaction with the EU from outside the block would involve more red tape; always obvious that if we wanted to trade with the EU we would have to meet their regulatory requirements (without any say in developing them); always obvious that trade with the Pacific Rim countries could not compensate for loss of EU trade; always obvious that the claimed levels of EU contributions were greatly exaggerated. And net migration has more than doubled!

At a time when USA and China are flexing their economic muscles, Russia is continuing its catastrophic war, the Middle East is in turmoil and environmental controls are being unwound, there has never been a time when it was more attractive to be part of a large and powerful block. Yet in spite of all this both Labour and Conservatives seem mesmerised by the threat of Reform and terrified of upsetting the USA. There have already been murmurings about American access to our food and health markets: I only hope that when their President threatens sanctions if we do not do his bidding Mr Starmer channels the Hugh Grant ‘Love Actually’ moment and stands up to him. We cannot allow our food and animal welfare standards to be compromised, nor to be bullied into acting against our longer term national interests.

I have been extremely pleased to see LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey speaking out very clearly in favour of building back relationships with the EU. Few are suggesting that full re-entry into the EU is practical any time soon but there are numerous smaller steps that can be taken along the way such as youth mobility, access for musicians and performers, mutual recognition of professional qualifications and, yes, rejoining the Customs Union and Single Market. Liberal Democrats both locally and at Westminster will keep trying.

Kathryn Field