Alison Bennett MP: Cracking down on cruelty: putting an end to puppy smuggling

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett explains what she is doing in Parliament to fight for animal rights.

It is often said that we are a nation of animal lovers, and this is certainly true here in Mid Sussex. Indeed, since being elected in the summer, one of the most popular causes that Mid Sussex people write to me about is animal welfare.

One area of great concern to me is the illegal smuggling of puppies and other pets which is one of the cruellest practices imaginable. Vulnerable animals are often bred in appalling conditions, torn from their mothers too young, and crammed into vehicles for long, harrowing journeys to the UK. Many arrive malnourished, sick, or injured, and some tragically do not survive the ordeal. For too long, these practices have persisted, exploiting animals for profit and causing untold suffering.

That’s why I am proud to be one of the sponsors of the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill, which aims to tackle these abuses head-on. Introduced by Liberal Democrat MP and vet Danny Chambers, this vital legislation passed its second reading in Parliament last Friday critically securing support from the government.

Bruce a French bulldog rescue meeting Alison and fellow Liberal Democrat MPs Claire Young, vet Danny Chambers and Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller ahead of the Puppy Smuggling Bill's second reading last week.

The bill includes essential measures to close loopholes that smugglers exploit. It proposes banning the importation of pets with mutilations such as cropped ears and docked tails—practices that are outlawed in the UK but remain common elsewhere. It also strengthens border checks to ensure that animals entering the country are healthy, properly vaccinated, and transported humanely.

The government has rightly backed the bill, describing it as a crucial step to protect animals and prevent the spread of diseases like rabies. The British Veterinary Association has also strongly endorsed it, highlighting the risk that illegal imports pose not only to animal welfare but also to public health.

This bill represents an opportunity to demonstrate the UK’s enduring commitment to being a leader in animal welfare. By targeting the heartless criminals who exploit animals, we are taking a stand against cruelty and ensuring that our nation remains a safe haven for pets and their owners.

As the bill moves to committee stage, I am optimistic that this momentum will continue. The widespread support for this legislation reflects a shared understanding across political divides: animals deserve compassion, respect, and protection. Together, we can make this bill law and take a significant step towards eradicating some of the most abhorrent practices in the pet trade.