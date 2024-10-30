Alison Bennett MP responds to the budget: “It’s time for the government to put their cards on the table”

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett has said the extra funding for the NHS announced in the budget is welcome, but until the government has put their cards on the table, people in Mid Sussex won’t know whether it's going to make a difference to our local health and care services.

Alison Bennett MP said that the detail of how the government is going to use the extra funding announced in the budget is not yet clear, and uncertainty remains for Mid Sussex.

She voiced concerns that until the government tackles the crisis in social care, the NHS is going to remain ‘hobbled, and that small businesses will face new burdens that some may not be able to bear.

Responding to the Budget, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, said: “Whether it is seeing a dentist, a doctor or knowing that in an emergency an ambulance will come when you need one, in Mid Sussex, we need to be confident that we have a health care system that is there for us. That’s why the Liberal Democrats called for this to be a budget to save the NHS and social care.

"I welcome the investment in the NHS, but the announcements are short on detail. “Before the budget I called on the Chancellor to set aside funding for NHS dentistry so that every child in Mid Sussex can see a dentist. With tooth extractions being the most common reason for 6-to-10-year-olds being admitted to hospital, the Chancellor has overlooked a gaping void in setting up children for a lifetime of good oral health whilst saving money on costly hospital stays.

"I cannot and will not sit by while only one of the 13 Dentists in Mid Sussex accepts children for NHS treatment. “But the money that the Chancellor has announced for the NHS is like polishing one side of the coin whilst the other is left to rust. There is an urgent need for the government to bring forward a plan and the funding to fix social care. Without this, the NHS is effectively hobbled. It will continue to struggle to deliver the services that people need. We urgently need cross-party talks to tackle this crisis, it cannot continue to be sidelined. “I will be demanding that the government puts their cards on the table.

"How is the new money for the NHS going to benefit Mid Sussex, and when will the government accept that social care reform is urgently needed? "I am also concerned about the impact on small Mid Sussex businesses and care providers of increasing employer National Insurance contributions, whilst reducing the threshold at which employers need to start paying this. It will add a huge burden to local employers who are still battling rising energy costs and too often suffering from a business rates system that is crying out for wholesale reform. Making things harder for these small businesses isn’t right, when the government could instead be reversing the Conservatives' tax cuts for big banks and getting the media giants to pay their fair share.

"In the days and weeks ahead, I and my Liberal Democrat colleagues will always champion what is in the interests of struggling families and small businesses. We will be scrutinising the details and holding the government to account.”