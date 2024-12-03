Andrew Griffith MP: Celebrating Small Business Saturday

Celebrating Small Business Saturday

This weekend is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to recognising and supporting the vital role small businesses play in our economy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small businesses are the backbone of local communities, providing jobs and contributing to the unique character of our high streets.

I encourage everyone to take part by making a point of spending in local shops, enjoying independent hospitality outlets, and utilising the services of local providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here in the South Downs, we have many unique businesses that sell one-of-a-kind and locally sourced items. Supporting these businesses helps keep money circulating within our local economy, rather than flowing out elsewhere.

Following the Christmas lights switch on in Arundel last week, this Friday evening it is the turn of Midhurst.

I have visited several local businesses recently.

The excellent car repairer, Halo, in Barnham, Alitex which designs and builds greenhouses in Harting and Vintage Bentley, a local business dedicated to the restoration, sale, and provision of parts for vintage Bentleys, at their workshop in Hill Brow.

I also visited Sky Park Farm and for those with children, I hear that Rudolf’s Grotto, Elf School and a Cheeky Elf Experience are all making a pre-Christmas appearance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I cannot fail to mention the shocking figures on immigration last week.

Although they declined due to changes made in the last year of the Conservative government, the fact is that immigration, both legal and illegal, is way too high.

Our country cannot sustain the numbers we have seen.

We are reducing the quality of life for people already here.

Because immigration is at a pace too fast to maintain public services and at a rate where it is impossible to properly integrate those from radically different cultures.

We have to be honest; the current system is broken and my Party is determined to develop detailed and credible plan for immigration including an absolute cap.