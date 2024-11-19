Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, I joined farmers from across West Sussex peacefully demonstrating in Whitehall to show my opposition to Labour’s disastrous anti-countryside and anti-farmer policies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers are at the heart of our local communities and play a vital role in food production. Supporting them ensures the sustainability of food sources and the preservation of rural livelihoods. The mass involvement from those across our political spectrum and the country demonstrated the importance of this issue and the need for the government to urgently back down.

The new "Family Farm Tax" could force farmers to sell precious land or incur debt to meet tax obligations. This issue also extends beyond farmers; every family business is at risk. The so-called 'death tax' could lead to the closure of so many cherished local businesses, affecting the broader economy and the delicate fabric of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s response has been a series of denials and a lack of solutions or vision. Ministers insist without evidence that the “vast majority of farmers will be 'fine in the future,” a claim that only underscores their disconnect from the real challenges faced by our agricultural community.

Andrew

Lastly, as some will be aware, Parliament will first debate the Assisted Dying Bill on Friday 29th November and I shall make sure that I am present for this important debate.

With a record number of people corresponding with me on this sensitive topic, I am hosting a public meeting this Friday, 22nd November at which those who wish to speak can express their views before I decide how to vote.

Please note that due to high demand I have moved the venue to a larger venue in Pulborough. For more details, please visit the ‘Assisted Dying’ page on my website.