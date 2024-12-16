Animal Magic: Carbon monoxide toxicity in cats

Have you ever noticed how your cat knows the warmest spots to settle in your home?

But when the heating is on, this may be near your boiler. And the dogs just love to get as close to a fire as possible, be it a real log burner, or a gas fire.

I think mine would have climbed right in, if they could. Being close can be safe, but what if there is a problem with the gas supply, and carbon monoxide is leaking?

Carbon monoxide has no smell, so it is not humanly possible for us to know when it is leaking.

The first we may know is when our pets start behaving oddly. Because of their preference for warm spots, they may experience toxicity before the people in the same room.

They may start to vomit, and become depressed in their attitude. They will refuse their food, and can develop a tremor, or muscle twitching. They may struggle to walk or seem weak, and have a racing heartbeat.

The clinical signs are variable, depending on how much of this poisonous gas has been leaking, and how much they have inhaled, for how long, as well as the size of the pet.

They can also become blind and deaf, and experience behavioural changes such as aggression, due to brain swelling. Some can suffer permanent brain damage.

Pets with the early symptoms of carbon monoxide toxicity can be treated, although there is no specific antidote. They need oxygen to breathe and supportive therapy in hospital. And any people in the room can also experience similar toxic effects.

It is easy to reduce this risk by ensuring that all your gas appliances are regularly serviced by an appropriately qualified technician. Only poorly maintained, badly installed or malfunctioning equipment will leak. B

ut of course the risk is higher in winter during the cold weather, when we have our heating on more and for longer. The most important way to reduce the risk is by installing and regularly checking a carbon monoxide alarm.

Why not check yours now?