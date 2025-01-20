Animal magic: understanding canine pyometra

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In veterinary medicine some diseases have a distinct pattern to them. Canine pyometra is one of those. It is generally a disease of the middle to older lady dog, who has not been neutered, when she develops an infection within her womb.

The womb or uterus is a very elastic organ, designed to grow a great litter of puppies. It is unfortunately great at growing a large volume of pus as well.

We call this a closed pyometra, and it usually presents with some very specific symptoms.

The lady dog becomes more and more lethargic. She is suddenly excessively thirsty, refuses food, losing all interest in eating, and then she starts vomiting.

She is essentially suffering from septicaemia and being poisoned by the badness inside her.

When I take her temperature it will be feverishly high, and she will hardly complain at all. I will palpate her abdomen, but it is unusual for me to detect the abnormal womb with just my fingertips.

And this is where I need my super powers. There are so many reasons she might be thirsty, so many parts of her body where an infection might be residing to cause her fever.

A simple urine sample would rule out diabetes, and a blood test confirms her white blood cells are fighting an infection.

In the years after I first qualified we would then x-ray the belly ,and try to confirm that the suspicion raised by the pattern of her symptoms was correct.

Nowadays ultrasound is a quick and easy way to ‘see’ the uterus. But what if your patient is a fifty kilogram Rottweiler, whose uterus is buried too deep for ultrasound to reach, and she is only three years old, so it doesn't fit the pattern correctly?

Because our only choice is to operate to remove that infected womb.

But, what if I operate and it turns out her womb is fine? I would have subjected a very sick, innocent creature to an unnecessary major procedure, and not improved her prospects of recovery.

Then your vet makes a call, using her judgement superpower.