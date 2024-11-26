Beccy Cooper MP: Breaking ground on a transformative step for urgent care in Worthing

Worthing Hospital’s Emergency Department is set for a groundbreaking transformation with the construction of a £7 million Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) and A&E expansion.

I was honoured to attend the ground-breaking ceremony last week, celebrating a development that will greatly enhance healthcare for our local community.

The new UTC is designed to provide swift, effective care for non-life-threatening conditions, offering appointments via NHS 111. It will serve around 40,000 patients annually, easing pressure on A&E and improving overall patient experience. The facility will feature 12 new consultation rooms, a larger waiting area, and a dedicated entrance for urgent walk-ins.

This project is not just about expanding capacity; it’s about modernising care. The UTC will enable quicker treatment for many, particularly older patients, ensuring they receive support at the hospital's “front door” without unnecessary hospital stays. Evidence shows that treating patients swiftly in day units while supporting their independence leads to better health outcomes—a win for both patients and the NHS.

Dr Beccy Cooper breaking ground at Worthing UTC site

Equally exciting is the planned Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit, which will occupy the current UTC space after this development is completed in Autumn 2025. The SDEC will offer targeted emergency care, allowing specialists to focus on critical cases.

This investment is part of a broader commitment by University Hospitals Sussex to enhance emergency care across the region, with similar upgrades already underway in Brighton, Chichester, and Haywards Heath.

This is a proud moment for Worthing and a testament to the dedication of our healthcare professionals. As an MP with a healthcare background, I look forward to seeing this vision come to life and the lasting benefits it will bring to our community.