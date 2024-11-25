Bishop Martin of Chichester: Who is my neighbour?

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Writing this month Bishop Martin of Chichester offers us his reflection.

Last week I went to London – for business. I spent most of my time getting wet and where I was working, the heating had broken down. I came home with a heavy cold.

But it was worth it for the chance to listen to a debate about Ukraine.

The recent drone attack by Russia has devastated Ukrainian power infrastructure. It’s a familiar move, when winter begins.

In temperatures that regularly plunge far below anything we experience, people seek to keep their children warm, protect the elderly, earn a living, and maintain normal life.

One of the indications of normal life in Ukraine is very, very different from life in the UK: it is the importance of the Church.

The Peace Institute of the United States notes that in Ukraine ‘religion is inseparable from all contemporary events and therefore of utmost importance in the ongoing war’.

I heard from Ukrainian Church leaders how grateful they are for the welcome and support they have received from the Church of England. But at the same time the Church of England was owning up to its failures to address sexual abuse within the wider orbit of its life.

To be clear: every act of abuse and every cover up is an evil and a crime that no Church can ever condone. The victims and survivors of that abuse rightly demand that Churches respond more convincingly and effectively to the trauma they live with, and that we hold perpetrators and their defenders to account. That commitment is fundamental.

The Church of England gladly stands in solidarity with Ukrainian Churches which serve their people at home and in exile, as they bury and honour their dead, baptise babies, marry the young, care for the elderly, and celebrate the beautiful worship of God in a tradition and language that represent the dignity and ancient Christian heritage of Ukraine.

Their work is heroic. It is a privileged to support it.