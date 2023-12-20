Bishop Martin of Chichester's Christmas reflection

In his Christmas reflection, Bishop Martin of Chichester points us to the hope and peace which is offered to all by God becoming one of us in the Christ Child.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three cheers, and more, for Chichester Festival Youth Theatre and Sonali Bhattacharyya’s new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book. Tickets are selling out fast: book immediately!

The show is fuelled by the energy and talent of young people drawn from across all of Sussex. An amazing set and imaginative costumes bring to life hypnotic snakes, a gossiping porcupine, and docile buffalo. It’s a story with a moral, using music to capture our hearts and minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The human ‘cub’, a child, Mowgli, explores how to find out who you are, where you belong, and what really matters to you.

A depiction of the first Christmas carved in Bethlehem itself

Mowgli is discovered in the jungle by animals who are familiar with looking after lost cubs. The law of the jungle has a morality, in which generosity and belonging are prominent. Their sense of belonging and its enrichment of life is contrasted with life in the human city. What a powerful insight.

But the show also tells us that there’s something more within a human person than being and belonging in one place. The human person longs for freedom, for discovery beyond ourselves. We want news about what else there is in the world.

Last month’s COP28 conference confronted us with the inescapable evidence of the damage we are inflicting on the invaluable jungle spaces of our world. So this Christmas show in Chichester couldn’t be more timely. How absolutely right that a fundamental concern about their future is being so brilliantly presented by the Youth Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it really is a Christmas show. The crib and the manger don’t generally include jungle animals, but the ox, the ass and some sheep are an essential part of the story.

The birth of Jesus Christ is about hope for the future. God is inviting us to shape a culture of peace: within the human family, and between that family and every other creature and living thing in the natural world.

Happy Christmas!

Dates for your diary

Find out what services are offered this Christmas by your local church.

The website ‘A Church Near You’ (https://www.achurchnearyou.com/) enables you to easily see what Christmas services are being held by churches in your vicinity this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Epiphany Procession. Chichester Cathedral, Sunday 7 January, 6pm.