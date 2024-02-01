Book to Recycle - a small change which will make a big difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most readers will be aware of several articles reporting on the booking system, which is being expanded to cover all of our Recycling Centres from 12 February 2024.

I am aware that some people have questions about the system so I thought it would be helpful to explain why we are doing this and how this new approach works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The system, which is designed to give people more time to separate their recycling and our staff more opportunity to provide help and advice, has been successfully implemented in several sites across the county. We’ve carried out a survey with existing users and the vast majority have told us they thought the system was either ‘excellent’ or ‘good’.

At Shoreham Recycling Centre

I realise any change to our routines can sometimes appear difficult at first. But we have seen positive comments on social media (including Sussex World’s own social media accounts) which show many people already using Book to Recycle like it and have seen the benefits first-hand.

I believe the new system is the right approach to help us all to recycle in a cost effective way. It enables people to book a 15 or 30 minute slot (they can turn up any time during the slot), provides plenty of time to separate your recycling to ensure items are disposed of in the correct area, rather than just going into the general waste. And gives staff more time to help residents with their enquiries meaning more materials can be diverted to be recycled.

This reduces the amount of general waste being processed, makes the sites more efficient, and ultimately helps to lower the cost of disposal – which will save taxpayers’ money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system is cost efficient and is a vital resource in helping us protect our environment by ensuring we recycle as much of our waste as possible.

We also don’t believe it contributes to an increase in fly-tipping. In fact, fly-tipping has actually gone down across the county as a whole over the last two years. However, we do take this issue very seriously and through our Let’s SCRAP Fly Tipping campaign we work with district and borough councils, Sussex Police, the Environment Agency, the National Farmers Union, and others, to help prevent fly tipping across the county, and will continue to do so.

As set out in Our Council Plan, we want to ensure value for money with the best use of our resources, while at the same time increasing recycling and reducing waste. This scheme helps us to do just that.

Booking a slot is quick and easy and appointments can be made for the same day where available, or, if you prefer, up to 14 days in advance. Slots can be booked online or over the phone in a matter of minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope this helps to explain how this small change to your routine will make a big difference to us.

You can find out more and book your slot at www.westsussex.gov.uk/BookToRecycle or by calling 01243 642106.