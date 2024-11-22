Bus lane in Eastbourne gets a step closer to reality

By David Arthur Everson
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 15:12 GMT
Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN) welcomes the decision of the East Sussex County Council (ESCC) Lead Member for Transport and Environment to approve the revised plans for bus priority measures along Seaside and St Anthony’s Avenue as part of the county council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The second public consultation showed that the majority (56%) of replies supported the new plans. Following concerns from local residents and businesses, changes have been made to the original proposal with the result that there will be more parking places than originally planned along the route.

The new plans are predicted to have little or no detrimental effect to journey times along the two roads but would reduce bus journey times, greatly improve reliability and make the bus an attractive alternative for short, local and cross-town trips.

Local councils want to support public transport, walking, cycling and wheeling. ESCC have received £41 million from the government to support better bus services. Bus priority is important for Eastbourne to be able to move to a more sustainable transport system in the future. Buses provide transport for all members of the population including the old, young, disabled and those unable to afford cars.

Inside a bus a bus in Eastbourne

EEAN are confident that the bus priority measures will be successfully introduced and that local businesses will continue to thrive.

David Everson

Chair EEAN Transport Group

Wannock Gardens, Polegate

