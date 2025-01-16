Can you spot the five differences? Food-themed brainteaser challenge to boost brain health
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a bid to bridge the gap between awareness and action in brain health, Marks & Spencer (M&S) has unveiled a new initiative to get Brits thinking—literally. To celebrate the launch of their 'Brain Food' range, they have released a challenging food-themed brainteaser designed to put your cognitive skills to the test. The puzzle features a vibrant food scene with five subtle differences, challenging even the sharpest minds to spot them.
New research shows that while 59% of Brits view brain health as important as physical fitness, a mere 26% actively take daily steps to improve it. Notably, women (63%) and Baby Boomers (68%) are leading the charge, especially those with a family history of Alzheimer's and Dementia (62%). In contrast, skincare still takes precedence, with 47% applying skincare daily compared to the 26% supporting their brain health.
To address this disparity, M&S has partnered with the British Nutrition Foundation to introduce their 'Brain Food' range. This innovative line includes six key nutrients essential for cognitive function, aiming to help Brits maintain sharp minds and combat brain fog—a condition affecting 75% of the population, with Gen Z experiencing it up to 12 times a day.
The release of the food scene puzzle ties into the importance of "working out" the brain. Research indicates that while 31% of Brits acknowledge the importance of cognitive exercises, many fail to incorporate them into their daily routines. Puzzles, reading, and learning new skills are simple yet effective ways to keep the mind active and healthy.
Kimberley Wilson, a prominent psychologist, emphasises, "Taking care of our brain health is becoming more and more important—we all know this, but I think we sometimes struggle to know how to prioritise it. With dementia and Alzheimer’s disease affecting one in three people, we have to find ways to look after ourselves. The earlier we can begin to implement positive habits, the better we will feel in the long run!"