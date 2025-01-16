Can you spot the five differences? Food-themed brainteaser challenge to boost brain health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In today's wellness-centric world, we’re inundated with trends promising to make us look younger, feel healthier, and stay fit. From LED devices for youthful skin to juice cleanses and workout regimes, it seems we’re prioritising everything but what’s most important—our brain health. Recent statistics reveal a worrying trend: Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease were the leading causes of death in the UK in 2023, yet only one-third of Brits believe they can reduce their risk of developing these conditions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to bridge the gap between awareness and action in brain health, Marks & Spencer (M&S) has unveiled a new initiative to get Brits thinking—literally. To celebrate the launch of their 'Brain Food' range, they have released a challenging food-themed brainteaser designed to put your cognitive skills to the test. The puzzle features a vibrant food scene with five subtle differences, challenging even the sharpest minds to spot them.

New research shows that while 59% of Brits view brain health as important as physical fitness, a mere 26% actively take daily steps to improve it. Notably, women (63%) and Baby Boomers (68%) are leading the charge, especially those with a family history of Alzheimer's and Dementia (62%). In contrast, skincare still takes precedence, with 47% applying skincare daily compared to the 26% supporting their brain health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To address this disparity, M&S has partnered with the British Nutrition Foundation to introduce their 'Brain Food' range. This innovative line includes six key nutrients essential for cognitive function, aiming to help Brits maintain sharp minds and combat brain fog—a condition affecting 75% of the population, with Gen Z experiencing it up to 12 times a day.

Answers: The circled areas highlight the 5 key differences. How many did you find?

The release of the food scene puzzle ties into the importance of "working out" the brain. Research indicates that while 31% of Brits acknowledge the importance of cognitive exercises, many fail to incorporate them into their daily routines. Puzzles, reading, and learning new skills are simple yet effective ways to keep the mind active and healthy.

Kimberley Wilson, a prominent psychologist, emphasises, "Taking care of our brain health is becoming more and more important—we all know this, but I think we sometimes struggle to know how to prioritise it. With dementia and Alzheimer’s disease affecting one in three people, we have to find ways to look after ourselves. The earlier we can begin to implement positive habits, the better we will feel in the long run!"