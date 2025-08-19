Casting away stress: The best places to fish in Sussex

Fishing has always been more than just a way of catching dinner. It’s a pastime that slows the pace of life, reconnects us with nature, and creates the perfect backdrop for quality time with friends and family. In an age when we’re constantly glued to screens and rushing from one task to the next, there’s something profoundly grounding about casting a line into Sussex waters, listening to the rhythmic lap of waves, or the stillness of a lake at dawn.

Fishing is good for the soul. It encourages patience, focus, and mindfulness – all while providing a healthy dose of fresh air and vitamin D. Families can turn it into a full day out, with picnics and laughter on the beach. Friends can enjoy the camaraderie of shared catches (and tall tales about the ones that got away). Even solo anglers often find a unique sense of calm and wellbeing in the sport.

Here in Sussex, with its sweeping coastline, tranquil rivers, and hidden lakes, we’re spoiled for choice. From the excitement of squid fishing under Brighton’s neon glow, to the serenity of inland reservoirs and rivers, there’s a spot to suit every mood and skill level.

Top Fishing Spots in Sussex

Sea Fishing

1. Brighton Palace Pier – Squid fishing at night

The thrill of squid fishing at night has become a much-loved Brighton ritual. Beneath the Palace Pier, as the city’s lights sparkle on the sea, anglers gather shoulder to shoulder, swapping stories while waiting for that satisfying pull on the line. The sense of community is as rewarding as the catch itself.

2. Brighton Marina – A coastal classic

Brighton Marina is a hub for anglers thanks to its easy access, variety of species, and social atmosphere. In summer, shoals of mackerel provide fast-paced fun, while bass and pollock keep more experienced fishers engaged. With cafés and pubs nearby, it’s the perfect blend of fishing and leisure.

River Fishing

3. Hove Beach – For peace and sunset views

Hove offers a more laid-back experience than central Brighton, with a wide stretch of shingle beach that’s ideal for a quiet session. Sole, flatfish, and bass are common catches. Even when the fish aren’t biting, the sunsets across the Channel are worth the trip alone.

4. Barcombe Mills, River Ouse – Inland serenity

For freshwater fans, Barcombe Mills near Lewes is a gem. The River Ouse meanders through meadows and wooded banks, offering idyllic settings for coarse fishing. Roach, bream, chub, and perch are regulars here. It’s a peaceful escape that feels a million miles from modern bustle.

5. Ardingly Reservoir – Family-friendly angling

Tucked in the High Weald, Ardingly Reservoir is a haven for families and beginners. Managed by the Ouse Angling Preservation Society, it’s well stocked with pike, perch, and bream. The surrounding countryside is picture-perfect, making it an ideal day out for a picnic and a bit of fishing.

6. Chichester Harbour – For sea bass and scenic vistas

On the western edge of Sussex, Chichester Harbour combines unspoilt beauty with rich fishing waters. Bass are the main attraction here, but mullet and flounder are often landed too. With birdlife wheeling overhead and views stretching across the South Downs, it’s as restorative for the eyes as it is for the spirit.

7. Cuckmere Haven – Wild and wonderful

Where the River Cuckmere meets the sea near Seaford, anglers find an ever-changing landscape shaped by tides and wildlife. It’s a spot for adventurous fishing, with bass, mackerel, and flatfish making appearances. The dramatic chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters make for a breathtaking backdrop.

Why Sussex fishing is special

What makes fishing in Sussex so rewarding isn’t just the variety of waters and species on offer – it’s the setting. Few counties can boast such a mix: iconic piers, bustling marinas, tranquil rivers, wild estuaries, and reservoirs nestled in rolling countryside.

Fishing here is a reminder that the best moments in life often come when we unplug, slow down, and take the time to enjoy nature with the people we love. Whether it’s the excitement of landing your first squid under Brighton’s lights, or the stillness of a dawn cast on the River Ouse, fishing in Sussex is about so much more than the catch.

So grab your rod, pack a flask of tea, and head out into the fresh Sussex air – the waters are waiting.