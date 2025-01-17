Cllr Sophie Cox: Changes on the horizon for Worthing Borough Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week saw a significant step taken for Sussex, as Brighton and Hove City Council, West Sussex County Council, and East Sussex County Council submitted a joint application for Sussex to join the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

For too long, councils across the country have faced chronic underfunding that has left our public services stretched to their limits. This has left residents frustrated and local authorities struggling to deliver efficient and sustainable services.

In Worthing the two-tier council system, with the borough council sitting underneath West Sussex County Council, means one council sweeping the streets while another repairs them.

Worthing Town Hall

The new Labour Government was elected on a manifesto that outlined devolution and local government reorganisation, with the aim of bringing decision-making closer to residents and more powers and funding being moved out of Westminster.

This commitment represents a significant opportunity to see local government delivered differently in Worthing - which would see the end of borough councils such as ours along with districts and counties, replaced by a single-tier unitary authority and directly elected Mayor.

This will bring many advantages - public services designed to respond to local priorities, new infrastructure investment and the creation of new economic opportunities to drive growth across the county.

Transitions such as these understandably bring uncertainty for our residents and council staff. We will be bringing all those involved into the process wherever possible, to shape the future of our local government. This collaborative approach will ensure that our communities remain at the heart of decision-making.

As the Leader of a lower-tier council, I am committed to ensuring that Worthing’s voice is strong throughout the process and that its distinctive needs, identity and aspirations are fully represented.

Wide public engagement will be needed as we move through the process to ensure that all Worthing voices are heard and included in the discussions and proposals that are put forward to the government.

We expect to hear by the end of January whether Sussex has been selected to be on the government’s Devolution Priority Programme - and regardless of this outcome - the government is asking for our reorganisation proposals by the autumn.

Devolution is not just a government and bureaucratic change but offers the chance to empower communities, drive innovation and build a future where public services are not only efficient but responsive to people’s needs.

I’m looking forward to working with our communities, neighbouring councils and the government as we shape the future of local government across Worthing and Sussex.