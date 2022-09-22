An Emsworth Sailing Club committee member helping to organise the town's Big Green Eco Day | Vicky Meets

From left: Gillian Branson and Clare Mogridge

You are involved in the Emsworth Big Green Eco Day. Will you tell us more?

On Saturday, October 1 from 10am to 2pm, Emsworth Sailing Club and Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club will be joining forces to run a Big Green Eco Day.

This will support the Great Big Green Week, which is a nationwide initiative that celebrates action on climate change. Last year over 5,000 events took place. A member of a committee at the sailing club, I volunteered to co-ordinate the Green Day because as a club we have an environmental pledge, which spurred us into getting involved in the national event.

It’s more of a showcase than anything else – we want to raise awareness of local environmental issues. There is a big environmental fair happening the week before in Havant and the two sailing clubs in Emsworth decided to bookend the week with an event. The two clubs are linked by the Millpond wall. It’s open to the public and there is no entry fee.

What is the aim of the day at a local level?

Gillian Branson from the Slipper Sailing Club and I agreed that the aim for the day is to celebrate our local environment, to showcase the environmental work that takes place in and around Emsworth, to raise awareness of the issues our environment faces and to support any local initiatives and groups.

What can people expect?

We are planning a fun day of activities, stalls and talks aimed at providing information and practical ideas that will help to protect our waters, green spaces and communities.

Visitors and members will be able to meander between the two clubs, visit the stalls and take part in the activities being run by local and national environment organisations. We even hope to have some activities along the linking millpond wall.

There will be activities for children and refreshments will be on sale. We also welcome donations of food for the Beacon Food Bank and second-hand uniform for the PO9 clothing bank.

Are other organisations involved?

Some of the organisations involved include Brook Meadow Conservation Group, Eco Step by Step, Ems Valley Memorial Arboretum Trust, Emsworth Residents Association, Emsworth Tree Wardens, ESSC Environment group, The Final Straw, Friends of Hampshire Farm Meadow, Friends of the Ems, Greening Westbourne, Harbour Conservancy – Education, St Alban's School and Pollipromise Action Group.

Any local environmental project or business that would like to get involved can email [email protected]

Where does your passion for environmental issues stem from? I’ve been sailing in the harbour since I was seven.

We as human beings have a choice if we go into the water. The eco system does not. Since Covid, when people started getting out on the water more, there has been more awareness of interest in the harbour and what is pumped into the harbour, and also greater understanding of the problems associated with water pollution.