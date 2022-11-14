Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy continue excellent start to the season

The Foundation’s South Championship ‘A’ side sit second place with a game to play in-hand over the league leaders JMA Reading. They can top the table with a win against Swindon Town next Wednesday, or on level points with a draw.

They came away with an impressive 2-0 away win against Plymouth Argyle with an overnight stay and 460-mile round-trip to the Devon coast on October 2.

Goals from Lewis Gould and last season’s top scorer Wiktor Maznica were enough for the victory at the Manadon Sports Hub.

Hat-trick hero Safwan Ahmed

They subsequently notched up their third win in three games when they defeated Solihull Moors 4-0 away from home last Wednesday, with Maznica again amongst the goals and with Safwan Ahmed scoring a hat-trick.

The Academy ‘B’ team also won their third league game in a row, in the South Reserves league.

They are perched at the top of the division having reached the summit when a Morgan Foster goal downed hosts Watford on November 4, meaning they have yet to lose a league game and have maintained their 100 per cent league record.

Foundation Vacancy

Wiktor Maznica

The Foundation is currently hiring with a vacancy for a football and sports participation manager – to deliver and supervise sessions throughout Crawley.

The full-time position requires an enthusiastic and committed person on Community Foundation programmes such as holiday soccer schools, elite and development centre coaching, Premier League Primary Stars, after-school and lunch-time clubs.

The Foundation is committed to equality and safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults.

Therefore a DBS (or ability to gain one) is essential for the role along with references.