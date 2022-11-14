Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy continue excellent start to the season
The Foundation Academy’s excellent start to the National Football Youth League season has continued this month after the October half-term break.
The Foundation’s South Championship ‘A’ side sit second place with a game to play in-hand over the league leaders JMA Reading. They can top the table with a win against Swindon Town next Wednesday, or on level points with a draw.
They came away with an impressive 2-0 away win against Plymouth Argyle with an overnight stay and 460-mile round-trip to the Devon coast on October 2.
Goals from Lewis Gould and last season’s top scorer Wiktor Maznica were enough for the victory at the Manadon Sports Hub.
They subsequently notched up their third win in three games when they defeated Solihull Moors 4-0 away from home last Wednesday, with Maznica again amongst the goals and with Safwan Ahmed scoring a hat-trick.
The Academy ‘B’ team also won their third league game in a row, in the South Reserves league.
They are perched at the top of the division having reached the summit when a Morgan Foster goal downed hosts Watford on November 4, meaning they have yet to lose a league game and have maintained their 100 per cent league record.
Foundation Vacancy
The Foundation is currently hiring with a vacancy for a football and sports participation manager – to deliver and supervise sessions throughout Crawley.
The full-time position requires an enthusiastic and committed person on Community Foundation programmes such as holiday soccer schools, elite and development centre coaching, Premier League Primary Stars, after-school and lunch-time clubs.
The Foundation is committed to equality and safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults.
Therefore a DBS (or ability to gain one) is essential for the role along with references.
The deadline is November 25 and you can apply by sending a covering letter and CV to [email protected] or by visiting our website – www.ctcommunityfoundation.com