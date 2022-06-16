Helping the homeless and their pets | Vicky Meets

• You have just completed a charity walk around the local area. Will you tell me about it?

Debbie: We walked 18.6 miles from Bognor Downland vets to Selsey Downland vets, then a short break at Selsey and on to Chichester Downland vets. The walk took us seven hours with a 40-minute break at Selsey. We had a beautiful day; it was not too hot and there was a welcome light shower just as we got to our lunch stop. It was all aid of the charity Street Vet.

Jen: Street Vet is a charity that offers support to homeless people and their animals. Whether its vaccination, giving flea/worming treatment, performing surgeries, or just giving general support, the charity works with outreach organisations so that homeless people can give their animals the best care, whilst keeping them for their own support and companionship.

Jen Jupp, registered veterinary nurse and Debbie Saull, receptionist, Downland Vets, Bognor Regis

• What motivated you to support this cause?

​Jen: We conducted an in-house poll so that our team could decide the charity we wanted to support. We took nominations first, and then put them all out to the team to vote. Obviously, being an animal charity, it is something we all hold very close to our hearts. We also feel like that it is a charity that is not as well known by the public, even though they do amazing work. It was nice to help raise awareness of the charity’s work among our clients.

• What do you love about your jobs?

Debbie: I have worked for Downland Vets for ten years this year and I love the family atmosphere of our workplace. But I really love seeing the puppies and kittens that come in. Especially when I get to cuddle them!

Jen: As a nurse, I feel really well supported as part of the Downland team. Everyone is so friendly, and we're one big family. Our sole aim is to give each animal the best care possible, and treat them as we would our own. Being able to help relieve pain and suffering in animals is such an amazing feeling, and seeing animals improve and get better is so rewarding.

• What is the best piece of advice you can offer dog owners?

​Debbie: I think the best bit of advice I can give to a dog owner is when it’s time to say goodbye, please, please be with your dog at the end, as they will look for you. It may be hard for you to be with them, but devastating for them to make that last journey without you by their side.

Jen: Animals are such a fantastic addition to any family, but my advice would be to make sure you do your research before taking on any pet so you can give them the happiest life possible.

• Where can we find more information about the charity? ​