Highlighting hospice’s work and the difference it makes to children | Vicky Meets

• What is your role at the hospice and what, in a nutshell, does it entail?

In a typical week I have very little time at my desk – I’m always networking with our amazing local community, doing presentations and speaking to our incredible supporters. I spend a lot of time raising awareness of the hospice’s work and highlighting the difference it makes to children who need hospice care. When someone wants to fundraise for us, my job is to support them and help them maximise their fundraising.

• Where did your relationship with the Hospice start?

Nicky Clark, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House

About 15 years ago, my son went to a friend’s house after school. When he came back, he talked about the fun he had! I thanked his mum and offered for him to come to our house another time, but this wasn’t possible as my son’s friend has severe complex needs, and as we haven’t got hoisting in our house, he wouldn’t be able to get up the stairs or use the bathroom. This made me incredibly sad, but his Mum said: “It’s ok, he’s off to Chestnut Tree House at the weekend.” I did some research and found out about this wonderful hospice and started volunteering and fundraising. Fast-forward to 2020, and for my 49th birthday I asked friends and family to donate what they would have spent on my gift to Chestnut Tree House in return for a homemade bake. Many lemon drizzle cakes later, and a newfound love for baking, I raised £250!

• What did you do next?

In 2021 I set myself 50 fundraising challenges to mark my 50th birthday. From visiting every tube station in one day to virtually walking 1,400km from Lands Ends to John O’Groats, I set myself one year to complete them all. I have almost finished them all and I’m feeling better than ever! From skydives and abseils, to binge-watching 50 episodes of a TV series and dying my hair bright pink, I also gave up wine for 50 days! But I raised £7,000. I’m quite sad that my year of challenges is over, the last year has been so empowering. It has given me the confidence to push myself and try new things.

• What do you think might surprise people to know about the Hospice?

Chestnut Tree House cares for around 300 children and their families every year from East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire. It costs around £4 million a year and we receive very little government funding. We rely heavily on support from our local community in the way of fundraising; people are often surprised to find out that we care for children from 0-19 years old, although some babies are referred before they are born. All children have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, meaning they are unlikely to reach adulthood and all care, support and activities are provided free of charge, including ongoing bereavement support for the whole family.

• Where can we find out more?