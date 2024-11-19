Parenting in Sussex: Feeling more tired after a week off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve only been off for half-term but it’s been a bit of a shock to the system trying to get back into the swing of work and school this week.

It’s probably because we went away for four nights to Butlin’s (more on that elsewhere in the paper in an upcoming edition) and while the trip itself was brilliant, it was even more tiring than a week of school and clubs!

We all returned home on Friday afternoon absolutely shattered after five days of action-packed fun, so much so that my husband tells me I fell asleep within seconds of my head hitting the pillow that night and I was even snoring – something I never normally do.

So basically, half-term was amazing but snore-inducing exhausting, to sum it up in one slightly clunky phrase.

This is the reason Katherine is so tired after her week off

Hence the difficulty in getting ‘up and at ’em’ on Monday morning.

My children are usually early risers. They’ve always loved to get up pre-7am, usually closer to 6am (and don’t even get me started on the 5am days when they were babies). So it was with confusion that my son didn’t get up until 7.15am and that I had to wake my daughter at 7.40am when it became apparent she wasn’t going to stir any time soon.

It has always seemed counter-intuitive to me to wake children up, but such is the rush to get ready for school of a morning I had no choice.

As it was, the late wake-up left us chasing our tails. I had thought the break would leave us ready to start the week refreshed. My plan was that we’d get up early and have plenty of time to leave the house so we weren’t in a whirlwind of coats, bags and packed lunches.

Instead, things were being flung into backpacks well after our usual leaving time, and I can’t be 100 per cent sure teeth were sufficiently brushed.

Despite the somewhat chaotic start to the second half of the autumn term, the children arrived at school in good time on Monday. Both went in okay(ish) after a couple of wobbles and the rest of the week continued with less drama.

In the back of my mind, however, I know this is just the calm before the storm…

Because, that’s right folks, it’s just seven weeks until Christmas and my mum brain is already gearing up for the flurry of festive activity that dominates this period.

Mental lists of things to do, buy and prepare are being constantly added to. And then there’s the pressure of ensuring everyone has a magical time…! I know I talk about this every year, but it really is a lot.

Somebody should bring out some kind of all-in-one Christmas guide/planner for parents – they’d probably make a fortune!

There could be a section on endurance training. Maybe lessons on how to keep your stamina up during late-night wrapping sessions, and how not to lose your cool while trying to shop for 58 relatives in hot and busy shops.

Or what about tips on mind-reading, so you know the perfect presents to buy your children and don’t end up with them announcing their ‘dream gift’ on Christmas Eve afternoon?

Personally, I’d be very grateful for help with navigating the relentless school obligations that crop-up pre-Christmas. Perhaps a personal assistant could be included to organise all the Nativity costumes, Christmas fair donations, carol concert attendance and more?

As for booking the all-important Christmas shopping delivery, maybe the Christmas planner could come with a programme that searches for the exact day and time you want. Because why Tesco felt the need for me to be up and in a 90-minute queue for its Christmas delivery windows opening at 6am on a grey Tuesday this week is beyond me. Surely timing the release of the slots for the evening, when we can at least relax with a glass of wine, is preferable for everybody? Oasis you are not, Tesco. Having to set my alarm for 5.57am, just so a (perfectly nice) delivery driver can furnish me with turkey and pigs in blankets in a few weeks is madness!

Just some (Christmas) food for thought.