Parenting in Sussex: Why I think Joe Wicks' holiday advice is a bit off

I think I’ve said it before (although my post-kids memory sometimes fails me) and I’ll say it again: a lot of what’s on social media just makes you feel bad about yourself.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take parenting, for example. So many accounts feature wholesome content that makes family life look like a Hollywood movie. It can make you feel like you’re failing, but you have to remember it’s just a curated snapshot of a day, and probably not the 24/7 reality.

I try to keep this in mind when I’m scrolling Instagram, and for the most part it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the other day there was a post from The Body Coach account, aka fitness guru Joe Wicks, about how he and his family stay active and healthy on holiday.

Joe Wicks has given parents advice on how what to do when you take a summer holiday. This is him when he visited Vale School in Worthing. SR24051605 Pic SR Staff/NationalWorld

On the surface, it was actually quite a nice post and had lots of very commendable advice in it. But as somebody who is preparing for a holiday abroad this summer, the more I thought about the post the more I realised all it had really served to do was make me feel a bit rubbish about some of the decisions my family make (or maybe the decisions we don’t make) when we’re away.

Am I a worse parent than Joe because I don’t always ‘prioritise sleep’ and ensure that we all get to bed at the same sensible time each night? Will my children be forever damaged because I let my children eat all the pastries at the breakfast buffet, rather than encouraging them to have only eggs, veggies and fresh fruit?

Should I be saying no to the daily ice lollies or ice creams we let them consume, and not sitting at the bar and having cocktails (mocktails for the kids) at the end of every day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe thinks we probably should, because we’ll all feel better for it and we’ll come home feeling happier and healthier for having been careful and intentional with our decisions.

The problem with that is that fitness is Joe’s job, as is producing Instagram content, so of course he’s going to lean that way. It’s in his interest to practice what he preaches and slap it all over the internet. It means that the post isn’t just friendly advice, it’s there to further the brand and should maybe be taken with a pinch of salt.

Don’t get me wrong, I actually really like Joe Wicks, but there is a chance this post strayed too far into preachy/making-parents-feel-guilty waters for me.

I spend most of the year feeling like I could be doing better. Worrying that my kids aren’t eating healthily enough. Not sitting down and just being with my kids. Holidays are the one time when I feel like I can take some of that pressure off myself, and let us all relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will a week or two of more questionable eating really damage them in the long run, when they’re pretty good for the other 50 weeks of the year?

One of my absolute favourite memories of our family holiday last year were the nightly trips to the pool bar, where we all had cocktails/mocktails, watched the sun set over the beach and played endless games of UNO. Sure, the sugar consumption wasn’t great, but I wouldn’t change letting them drink daily late-night sugary drinks for the world.

They knew it was a massive treat, and I could see how excited it made them every evening. Going outside of your normal routine and living a little is surely the point of a holiday?

I’m sure Joe meant no harm, but looking at the comments on his post and comparing them to my own feelings, maybe this post was just a bit off the mark.

So, as I get ready to have a few weeks off from column-writing, I’ll bid you a fantastic summer. May it be filled with cocktails, pastries, late nights and plenty of sunshine. Until September...