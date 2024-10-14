Not Just Mum by Claire Antill

The weekly column by Vicky Edwards. Books, letters and signage – the written word gets three cheers and a pat on the back this week.

According to the old adage, we all have a book in us. Getting that book out of us and on to paper, however, is no mean feat. So when someone you know actually achieves publication it is cause for celebration.

A couple of years ago I interviewed Claire Antill, founder of Little Olive Social, for this very newspaper. During the course of our chat we touched on how challenging it was to be a mum running a business. She had some really insightful thoughts on the subject. I joked that she should write a book. Well, dang me, she has! Pop those champagne corks!

Not Just Mum is a handbook for any mum contemplating, or having started, a business. Guaranteed to give your confidence a boost, the book is full of great advice, solid ideas and inspiration. It is also an eye-opener: according to the Alison Rose Review 2023, £250 billion in new value could benefit the UK economy if women matched men when it comes to scaling businesses. Which makes Claire’s book all the more significant.

So to all mums thinking about what to do and how to do it when it comes to running your own business, get reading.

The pen is indeed mightier than the sword and Clair really has done all the heavy lifting. A business owner, a mum of three AND an author, you go, girl!

Not Just Mum: Thrive on your own terms and start a business by Claire Antil is available from www.amazon.co.uk

The power of the written word also struck me at a wedding recently. The mother of the bride had written a letter to her daughter and new son-in-law that she read out during the ceremony. She began by saying that she was no wordsmith, but that what she was about to read came from her heart. And it really did. Not a dry eye in the house, but SO much love – it was the most beautiful moment. We should never be shy of writing sincere words. They might not win any literary prizes, but they sure do win hearts.

And finally, to whoever is behind the Banksy-style signs that are springing up all over Chichester, thank you! You have tickled my fancy good and proper with your cheeky signage. If you’ve no idea what I’m referring to, look up Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership – CARP – on facebook. But in the meantime, take care not to feed the Koalas in Priory Park…

