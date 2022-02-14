Relaxed and countrified floristry for all occasions | Vicky Meets

• What is the back story?

I have almost 20 years of experience as a florist. I started off as a Saturday girl, and then did my apprenticeship and the next level of training. When this building came up to let I felt that it was the right time to go for it. Our name reflects our style; our passion is in creating unique, relaxed, and countrified designs. We cater for weddings, funerals and sympathy flowers, birthdays, everyday gifts – all sorts of occasions. We deliver locally and we also offer workshops.

• Is Valentine’s Day your busiest day of the year?

Meg Windell, of Hedge Rose

It’s one of our busiest days, although Mother’s Day is probably busier. But Mother’s Day is always over a weekend, which is easier. Valentine’s Day is all geared to that one day, as flowers aren’t so well received on the 15th! It was very busy last year despite the pandemic and we’re expecting the same again this year.

• Are red roses still the favourite for Valentine’s?

They are still very popular, but people are choosing different flowers too – our unique ‘florist choice’ bouquet is increasingly popular. Red remains the main theme, but with more variety.

• Are people choosing flowers with more emphasis on individualism and preference than tradition?

I think so. Seasonal flowers are more popular, and people are keener on knowing where things have come from. Social media also plays a big part with people looking to reproduce the Instagram look.

• Are you busy with weddings now?

We’re catching up with weddings now. Some couples have had to postpone several times – some of the stories are heart-breaking. We also have some weddings that are now going ahead with the couple having had children!

• The highlights of your job?

I love it when people come in and buy plants and flowers that I have chosen – it means I have got something right. Young children choosing flowers for Mummy is always lovely, too. I love meeting people and translating their style and sentiments into an arrangement for a wedding or funeral. Incorporating their wishes is really important to me. No two days are ever the same and I love that.

• Your favourite flower?

I change my mind season to season, but peonies have stolen my heart. We had them at our wedding and so I have a real soft spot for them. Right now, though, I would say the Isle of Scilly Narcissi. It’s a beautiful splash of colour and the smell is amazing!

• Your top tip for making cut flowers last?

Stems seal up quickly, so cut them on the slant to help them take up more water. Change water every three days, and keep them away from heat.

• Where can we find you?