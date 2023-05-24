Sussex columnist: Taking my daughter to see her first West End show – Frozen the Musical

​I think one thing most parents could agree on is that having children involves ups and downs.

​Having to constantly hound them to get dressed, brush their teeth, do their homework, tidy away their toys, etc., is as boring to me as I’m certain it is to them.

So, when I get the chance to do something really special with one or both of them, I fully embrace it.

A few weeks ago, I was in the midst of a busy week of school runs, work, housework and more, when something exciting happened.

I was beavering away at my desk (a makeshift work area at my kitchen table)... Oh, who decided on the phrase ‘beavering away’? Are beavers known for their strong work ethic?

But I digress. So, there I was, working away like a semiaquatic rodent when a gem of an email landed in my inbox.

Titled ‘Media night invitation to Frozen the Musical’, I realised it had great potential before I even clicked into it.

Lo and behold, I had been invited to attend and bring three guests to a Thursday evening showing of the popular West End show the following week.

To say I was delighted was an understatement. As a massive Disney nerd, I love anything Disney-related anyway, but I have a particular soft spot for Frozen.

I think Frozen 2 might just be my favourite-ever Disney film. Even thinking about the songs in that film makes me want to cry, it is that good!

Throw in the fact it was a musical, and the fact I really love a good show, and I knew I would be in complete heaven.

It also gave me the amazing opportunity to take my daughter to her first West End show. We headed up after school, which was a treat in itself as my daughter couldn’t even remember ever having taken a train before (she has, but I think it was probably pre-Covid!) with my mum and sister joining us.

It was a fairly easy transfer from London Victoria to Covent Garden Tube station, from where it’s a five-minute walk round the corner to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the show is being staged.

From the outside, the theatre doesn’t look like much, but step inside and WOW! It’s so lavish. It’s probably the loveliest theatre I’ve ever seen a show in.

We got Frozen-themed cocktails – The Fixer Upper (£14) for the adults, and a non-alcoholic Hygge Hug (£10) for my daughter. They were bright blue, delicious, and served with a rock crystal lolly, which perfectly set the scene for the night.

And then the show started. O. M. G. – it’s incredible. Full of magic, warmth, humour and, yes, sometimes sadness, it’s completely mesmerising for adults and children alike.

The special effects are brilliant, as are the sets. And the cast managed to stay true to the original characters, while also introducing a raft of excellent new songs (I dare you to go and see the show and not spend the rest of the week singing Hygge).

We laughed, we cried, and at the interval my daughter said she’d give the show 1,000 out of 10 and didn’t want it to end.

It made me so happy to look over and see her guffawing at Anna’s jokes, and not able to take her eyes off the action as Elsa turned the world into an icy wonderland.

Samantha Banks, as Elsa, was just incredible. Her voice is stunning. And we had Char Burnett as Anna. She is the understudy to the regular performer, but you absolutely would never have known. She looked so comfortable, and her comedic timing was right on point.

If you’re looking for a show that will introduce children to the wonderful world of theatre, then this is it.

I was so sad when it was over, but my heart was happy that I’d got to experience this super special night out with some of the girls in my family.

The only problem with seeing this show once, is that now I absolutely need to see it again.

And if they were ever to write a Frozen 2 the Musical, then I think my life would be complete.

Challenge extended..!

1 . Frozen the Musical Katherine and her family were captivated by the magic of Frozen the Musical Photo: Katherine HM

