• Your role is brand new to Mount Noddy. What was your journey to the post?

When I left school I had no idea what I wanted to do, but having always had lots of animals I decided to go to Brinsbury College to do an animal management course. Having completed both the course and the extended diploma course I joined RSPCA Sussex, Chichester & District Branch based at Mount Noddy in October 2017 as an animal care assistant. I knew very quickly that I wanted to be an animal welfare officer. I completed training just before Christmas and immediately started this new role, which I absolutely love! It’s so exciting to be here as we are about to open our new animal centre.

• What does your role entail?

I work with animal rescue officers, local councils, community wardens and some other charities as we try to create a more effective way of reaching people who need our help. Our new outreach programme includes offering cat neutering to lower income households. Working with other agencies and colleagues helps to identify people in need of this support. We also run a trap, neuter and release scheme for feral cats. Kitten season runs from April to September and we get so many litters in.

• Are there many feral cats in this area?

Yes. It’s a rural area with plenty of farmland, so cats can survive and thrive. Neutering feral cats really helps prevent all the unwanted kittens being brought into us.

• What else will the outreach programme offer?

We’ll be giving talks in colleges and schools. If you give children knowledge about how to treat animals and the responsibilities of animal ownership then they will hopefully carry that forward into adulthood. In time, we will also host events here, as well as hiring out facilities like our hydrotherapy pool and agility paddock. We also hope to have sessions with our animal behaviour and welfare advisor running.

• What will the centre include, and when will it be officially open?

The new centre will include 21 dog kennels, with six extra-large family kennels for dogs that come in with a bonded partner, and 41 cat pens with an extra six maternity pens for mums and kittens. There will be separate vet facilities for dogs and cats, secure exercise paddocks for dogs and a woodland enrichment walk which will double as a wildlife zone. We aim to open the doors in spring – watch this space!

• How can people support Mount Noddy’s work?

Visit www.rspcasussexchichester.org.uk for more information or to contact us, but one way is to contribute to our ‘Don’t Dump, Donate’ scheme. This is where we collect good quality items for our charity shops to sell. Another is to sponsor a cat pen or a dog kennel. Full details are on the website.

• Do you have your own pets?

I have two Labradors, Betty and Blousey. I got engaged at Christmas and they are definitely going to be part of the wedding!