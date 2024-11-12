Tom Rutland MP: Remembering the fallen
Thank you to everyone who came to mark Remembrance Sunday at the many commemorations across our community.
I marked the day at the events held in Shoreham and Lancing and was moved both by the stories of veterans and their families, and the young people bearing standards.
I was glad to have the opportunity to meet with local representatives of the Royal British Legion at the RBL Club in Lancing too, and to mark Armistice Day with the two-minute silence at Worthing Town Hall.
This government is determined to deliver for veterans, and last week announced £3.5million in funding for military veterans facing homelessness.
The Prime Minister recently pledged that all veterans would be guaranteed a roof over their head, and that we will put the Armed Forces Covenant into law.
Back to the constituency and it was brilliant to visit the Royal Mail delivery office in Shoreham in advance of the festive season and see first-hand the work they do to deliver our post andparcels at the busiest time of the year.
I also met with the lovely teams behind Broadwater Green Post Office and the Shoreham Banking Hub, as well as the local branch of the NSPCC.
Finally, it was lovely to celebrate our fantastic local businesses at the Adur and Worthing Business Awards on Friday night – well done to all the winners!