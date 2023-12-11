Vicky Meets… Amy Fuller, All That Malarkey

All That Malarkey

‘All That Malarkey’ at St John’s at Christmas is as traditional as Santa, but what can audiences expect this year?

We almost didn’t manage it this year, as everyone had really full diaries. But, after a very serious (gin fuelled) meeting, we decided that it just wouldn’t be Christmas for us if we didn’t do it.

We love our Christmas programme. It’s off the wall; camp and ridiculous, but there are elements of real sincerity with some beautiful musical arrangements from out Musical Director David. Joni Mitchell’s River and Silent Night are two of my favourites. David’s hilariously bizarre takes on Last Christmas and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus ensure the programme is never too serious for long though.

What do you enjoy most about the annual Chichester concert?

Our very first concert was at Christmas in Chichester, so it is very special to us. But there is something very special about Christmas music – I don’t know many people who turn their noses up at a bit of Mariah or Band Aid once we hit December! All That Malarkey loves taking these household favourites and paying homage to them with our operatic reimaginings. When an audience leave saying they officially feel Christmassy we consider our job done!

How did All That Malarkey begin life?

We all met whilst training at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. The four singers were in our undergrad on the opera course and David was studying composition. He asked us to sing Lady Gaga operatically one day in the canteen. People seemed to like it so he started writing arrangements for the four voices; classical covers of pop hits, medleys and musical sketches. The college sent us to the Edinburgh Fringe that year and the rest is history! We have been performing all over the UK ever since.

Your musical director has been rubbing shoulders with a diva or too, I hear.

We’ve all had a busy year. Musical Director David still writes for and works with Katherine Jenkins. He has also been working with ‘Welsh of the West End’ and is writing two new musicals. Our tenor Roland has released a beautiful album on Spotify called Full Spiral.

Fran our mezzo has got married and moved to Germany (although she’s still based in the UK for her operatic singing work, luckily for us).

Eleias, our other tenor, sings regularly as part of the ‘Spirit of Wales’ evenings in Cardiff. I have birthed a red headed child called Nora, which doesn’t sound that impressive compared to everyone else, but I would argue not sleeping for a year deserves a shout out.

David is her godfather and contrary to his introduction at every show we’ve done this year he did NOT deliver her!

Where can we buy tickets?

From St Olav’s bookshop, North Street, Chichester. Or call 07722824696 to reserve. Show runs 7-8pm on 23 December. Doors open at 6.30pm.