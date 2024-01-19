Vicky Meets... Caroline Bennett, Marketing Manager, The Regis Centre
The Regis Centre has closed for renovation. What have you found as you have packed the building up?
It’s really been a journey of discovery as we’ve been packing up our beautiful theatre; all these little memories that performers and companies have left throughout the years. For example, a little plaque on the left of the stage saying ‘Ruth’s prompt corner’, and pieces of scenery that has been backstage for nearly 30 years! It’s really been like a time machine for us.
I gather that behind the dressing room mirrors there were messages from shows across the years. Tell us more!
We’ve found nearly 50 cards and notes from productions gone by, that had all slipped behind our dressing room mirrors. A real mixture of messages from community and professional shows. We had a wonderful signed photo of Esther Rantzen who starred as Dick Whittington in the early 80s. It must have been one of our first pantomimes.
There were also some really special ‘Break a Leg’ cards to children in their first ever performances. Something we love most about our theatre – it can become that ‘first theatre’ for so many young performers.
How come there were messages behind the mirrors?
The mirrors are the perfect spot to slot any ‘break a leg’ cards during shows. It’s amazing to see how performers make the dressing room spaces their own during their time with us. It really becomes a home from home, particularly during pantomime time. I think a lot of people are missing that experience while we’re closed for refurbishment.
What else can you tell us about the tradition of First Nights?
Well, it’s bad luck to say “good luck” to performers and backstage crew during a show. You say “break a leg” which has many theories regarding its origins. One is that understudies would be politely wishing that the principals would break a leg! Another fantastic superstition is whistling backstage is bad luck. If you whistle in the dressing room, you must go out, turn around three times, and knock on the door to come back in. Who knows why, but we dare not mess with it, just in case!
Will the Regis Centre still be operating in some capacity during the refurbishment?
We will! We have lots of projects planned throughout 2024, taking arts out into the community. It’s been a fantastic challenge to look at how we can take performances and workshops to other places. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to work in partnership with the other arts organisations in our town. Culture is such an important part of local life, so we’re using this time to make as many connections with creatives in our town as we can. Our current offices are next to the Town Hall and we’re beavering away on some exciting things, so watch this space. We already have our very successful ‘2 O’Clock Club’ happening at The Salvation Army Church every month and will be filling up our 2024 calendar with regular events.