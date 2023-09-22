Vicky Meets: Claire Skaptason, Personal Development Trainer and Coach

Building good habits is something that you help people with. What are the keystones of good habit creation?

If you want to be successful then you need to start small and understand why the introduction of this new habit is important to you.

Like setting any goal, if you’re not committed to it, if you are not aware of the benefits that it might bring or if you’re trying to introduce it at the wrong time, you are more likely to fall at the first hurdle.

Secondly, habits are formed as a result of a cue.

For example, I feel thirsty so I take a drink of water.

Experts talk about habit stacking whereby you introduce a new habit on top of an already formed habit.

I recently, after reading Dr Michael Mosely’s book Just One Thing, stacked two new habits on top of two already formed habits.

I started balancing on different legs while cleaning my teeth and also, after taking a hot shower, I turn the shower to cold for the last 15 seconds.

Two habits that I started on the same day because I could really relate to their health benefits (and which I have continued).

Finally, I believe that making yourself accountable to the new habit is key.

This is why I always suggest that people use a habit tracker, which they put somewhere visible to them and others – the fridge door is always a good spot.

The idea is that you mark off every time you complete your habit – you and anyone else in the kitchen can witness your success.

And if you live alone, find a friend who is happy for you to share your habit tracker with them each day.

If you have a bad day, how do you get back on track?

Acknowledging that this could happen in the first instance is important.

If you fall off the horse, reflect on what caused you to miss a day.

Did you start your day differently?

Did you spend time with people who did not see the benefits of your habit?

Whatever it is, vow to get straight back on it tomorrow.

There is a well-known expression when it comes to habits and that is NEVER MISS TWICE.

The minute you miss twice it becomes much harder to continue.

If you have the right people around you who understand the importance of you being successful with your habit tracker ask for their words of encouragement.

What other tips can you share with us?

The experts I will learn from are James Clear who has a great book called Atomic Habits and Charles Duhigg whose book is Power of Habit.

There is also so much great content online.

Also, at the beginning of October I will be hosting a Habit Forming Facebook Group which will consist of a mini workshop on Sunday 1st, followed by check-ins to see how everyone is getting on.