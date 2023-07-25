Vicky Meets: Clare Scherer, CEO The Naval Children’s Charity

How did you learn that you had been honoured with an MBE for services to Naval families?

Clare Scherer, CEO The Naval Children’s Charity. Photo: Vicky Edwards

A big envelope arrived for me with ‘Cabinet Office’ printed across the top.

My husband rang me at work and asked if he should open it.

I nearly fell of my chair when he read it to me! I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone for three weeks – it was the longest three weeks of my life!

Personally, it’s extraordinary, but it’s actually about the team and the wonderful work they do in looking after our families.

Will you tell me about the charity and its work?

The charity began about 200 years ago as orphanages.

Our funding is very sustainable and to apply for funding family must simply have Naval roots; either serving or as a veteran.

If a child up the age of 25 is in need, hardship or distress, we will help.

Even if you had a child after you left the Navy, or you’re a step parent, guardian or grandparent, we try to support.

We rebranded and were just about to launch a brand new strategy when lockdown happened.

Although supporting families remotely during that time was challenging, we did it.

There were a lot of logistics to overcome, but there were even more families that were struggling at this time.

For Naval families, coping with deployment can really impact on mental health.

If a parent is away on a nine-month submarine tour, for instance, they are out of contact.

Imagine lockdown being added to that stress.

Will you tell me about your career path?

I went to Exeter University as one of the first girls to take an Engineering degree there.

I went on to be a theatre lighting designer, which took me around the world.

When I had my son I was a single parent, so I had to think again.

I moved to Chichester and helped set up the charity Winston’s Wish in West Sussex.

Then, in 2018, the Naval Children’s Charity poached me. As a single parent I can really engage with the difficulties faced by families.

Did your theatrical background help in your new role?

If you’ve worked in theatre then you know how to talk to anyone and you’re used to pressure, deadlines and perfection.

Theatre gives you amazing transferable skills.

What would you say to anyone reading this and thinking that they might be eligible for help from the charity?

We cover the whole of the UK. And in 2022/23, we supported almost 4,000 children directly through direct grants and bursaries.

If you have any connection to the Navy and you are struggling in any way, please talk to us. Just visit our website for details.

And finally, when is investiture day?

I am waiting to hear, but a few dresses might have been brought already!

And I do feel really lucky; I have best job in the world and my mum is dead proud!