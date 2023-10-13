Vicky Meets… Georgia Hockey, Venue Hire Manager, The Weald & Downland Living Museum

Georgia Hockey. Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

What does your role entail?

I oversee all the weddings, corporate hire, outdoor theatre, filming and all the large scale events, including the Advent Christmas Market and the Steam Show.

Every day is different. In the morning I might talk to a couple who are getting married, then at lunchtime I might show a film crew around. In the afternoon I could be arranging a business’s corporate away day; booking in activities like falconry and archery for them.

Also, The Repair Shop films here five days a week for seven months of the year and I am their key point of contact. I certainly never get bored!

What’s your background?

I have always lived around here and I love it. I went to the University of Chichester and studied Event Management, working for local wedding venues alongside my degree.

Part of my dissertation was putting on a live event. My team put on a Mardi Gras festival in Hotham Park. We had to do fundraising, work out an event plan together, source acts – everything!

I got a ‘First’ and then went to Southdowns Manor as a wedding planner. I love weddings, but then I saw a job for an Events Coordinator advertised at the museum. I have been here just over six years now.

When my manager left I was able to step up. Since then I have been expanding the venue’s hire opportunities.

Are weddings at the museum popular?

We are already full for 2024 weddings in the Gridshell, but we are also opening up some of our unique buildings for smaller weddings. Weddings here are all so different, which I love.

I work with a couple from first booking until I lock up the building after their wedding, so I get to know them really well.

Their guests have use of the museum grounds, which is a really lovely way of providing something different for people to do between the ceremony and the speeches.

One couple is going to give their guests duck food as favours so that everyone can feed the ducks together!

Our couples receive a joint membership from us as a wedding present, so they can visit throughout their first year of marriage and on their first anniversary.

What are you working on at the moment?

Our ‘Advent’ Christmas market and experience [25 & 26 November] has just started booking, so I am liaising with traders, working out the logistics, sorting out things like health and safety, coordinating with our learning department and generally trying to make sure that everything will run smoothly. Events are all about good organisation and clear communication.

I also have my own business doing wedding décor, which I do in my spare time!

What if someone hasn’t visited the museum in recent times?

If you haven’t been for a while, come and see us. It has changed massively in recent years and there is such a lot to enjoy.