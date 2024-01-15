Vicky meets… Georgie Lake, owner, Bunch Florist

Georgie Lake, owner, Bunch Florist

What’s the Bunch backstory?

I have had a shop in Bristol for the past ten years, but I wanted to develop the business. My twin sister moved here six years ago and I fell in love with Chichester’s bustling city centre and stunning architecture. There is a different market here, so it was ideal as a second location. I opened up, just by the Market Cross, in 2021. I am now based here and I love it.

Bunch offers bouquets, plants and seasonal flowers. Our deliveries arrive little and often, ensuring that we always have the freshest possible flowers. We also create wedding, funeral and event flowers, and we have corporate clients too.

What started your passion for floristry?

My Nan was a brilliant horticulturist and she had a beautiful garden. She was also really into herbal remedies and botany. She inspired me to train in floristry, which I did at Lackham Agricultural College in Wiltshire.

Is Valentine’s Day still all about red roses?

Red roses are still popular, but the current trend is for a textured and wild look – roses with blue thistle, red hypericum or wax flower seems to be the thing at the moment. We try to offer something different each Valentines, including our signature bouquet. Writing the accompanying message cards is lovely. It makes you feel really warm to know that the flowers are really going to mean something.

Is there a particularly busy time of year for you?

It’s always busy! After Christmas, which is all about festive flowers and wreaths, it’s Valentine’s Day and then Mother’s Day. Then it’s Easter, swiftly followed by wedding season. Last wedding season was really busy and this year looks set to be even busier. I love wedding appointments and helping a couple to create the look for their big day. Sometimes we are given family jewellery to include in a bride’s bouquet, which is lovely.

We are always thinking ahead to the next season and the latest trends, but we also like to get inspiration worldwide. We really like the European floral designs focusing more on the movement of the arrangement and particular blooms to emphasise the directional displays.

Your window attracts a lot of attention. Who is the design genius?

I couldn’t do it without my incredible mum, Kate! She is the mastermind behind the inspiring window displays. Much time is spent drafting the designs and then building the props as if for a stage set, then putting them together.

What’s next at Bunch?

We were very excited to run our five-week Beginners Floristry Course last August. Following really positive feedback we are running it again this year. We will also be offering one-off courses.

Your top tips to keep flowers perky?

Re-cut the stems and change the water frequently. Add a drop of bleach as this keeps the water clean and away from bacteria, allowing flowers to last longer. Keep flowers in a cool and shady spot.

