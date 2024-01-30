Vicky Meets.... Laura Eastwood, Head of Fundraising, St Wilfrid's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My background is in theatre. I graduated in Design and worked in the design industry for a while, before taking my skills into marketing, development and fundraising in the cultural sector. I was approached to apply for a job at the Hospice, and I thought that it would be interesting; a very different environment for me. The care on the Hospice Ward and in the community is so vital. The support we give families at such a challenging time is extraordinary. To be part of their journeys is such a privilege for me.

How much does it cost to run the Hospice?

To deliver our vital care costs £9million a year, and those costs are rapidly increasing. We get a small amount from the NHS, but we couldn’t do what we do without our community.

And it has always been that way – our new building here in Bosham is testament to that.

Our care is free-of-charge to adults in our catchment area, which spans Emsworth to Arundel, including Chichester and Bognor, and the area stretching from the coast north to Midhurst.

Is the Hospice purely residential?

No, not at all. We have a 14-bed Ward at the Hospice, but 90% of our care is out in the community in people’s own homes. The Hospice isn’t just about dying – it’s about living well with as little pain as possible, and spending time with loved ones. Some people come to the Hospice for symptom control and respite care, then return home again. We might be caring for a patient and their loved ones for some time before the patient dies. The wraparound care really is extraordinary.

What’s this I hear about people becoming Leap Year Legends for St Wilfrid’s?

It’s a Leap Year, so there is an extra day. We really do understand that it’s a struggle for people at the moment, but we are asking the community to help us pay for an extra day by being Leap Year Legends. It costs £26,000 a day to run the Hospice, so we want to cover the cost of that extra day through donations. Some of our wonderful supporters have said that they will match-fund community fundraising up to £26,000, so whether you make a personal donation, hold a fundraising event or do something as a corporate team, if you can, you will be making a big difference. For example, a donation of £26.50 could pay for a day of travel costs for our Clinical Nurse Specialists to visit patients at home.

Is creativity a big part of your job?

I’m always thinking about and exploring fun ways to fundraise, but the job is also about people and building relationships. We love chatting to people, so if you’ve got an idea for fundraising that you want to share, please get in touch.