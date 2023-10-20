Vicky Meets… Luke Murray, Wim Hof instructor and personal trainer

Luke Murray, Wim Hof instructor and personal trainer

What is the Wim Hof Method?

Wim Hof, known as the Iceman, is a Dutch extreme athlete and motivational speaker who created a method that is based on three pillars: breathing, cold water exposure and commitment. It improves mental and physical performance, relieves symptoms related to an illness, improves your mood and strengthens your immune system.

How did you come to the Method?

I only do personal training with men; men who have mental health issues such as depression or anxiety, and who have either felt suicidal or attempted suicide. And I do this because this was me for over a decade. I always say that the gym saved my life and the method supercharged it. I found exercise first and started my recovery journey.

Then I found the Wim Hof Method. I had become a personal trainer and one of my clients told me about Wim. I was really interested. And then just pre lockdown he released a book. I read it very quickly – something that my ADHD never usually allows me to do – and it really resonated.

Last year I went to a workshop with another local instructor, which inspired me to train as an instructor myself.

The gym kept me on a level, but Wim’s Method stopped me wanting to kill myself. Today I am the picture of confidence. I rarely have a bad day, but if I do, I use the Method and I can right myself.

Where do you work from?

I run a Wim Hof Method workshop (for men and women over the age of 18) once a month, alternating between Chichester Pavilion at Graylingwell Park and Bognor Regis Football Club.

I also run a weekly breathing class at New Park Community Centre in Chichester on Saturdays.

As a personal trainer I have a small studio where I do one-to-one sessions, in person or online, in Bognor Regis. I also run a free fitness class twice a week called The Wellness Hour.

We know that there’s a link between physical and mental wellbeing. What advice do you

have for people who are struggling to get going with exercise?

I always say that motivation doesn’t exist – what exists is commitment; you either decide to do it or you don’t. And exercise doesn’t have to mean hitting the gym – just leave home and walk for half an hour. Whatever it is, just get your body moving.

As for mental health, if you are in a dark place then talking is your first port of call. Start the conversation by telling the other person that you don’t need solutions, you just need to be heard.

If you don’t have anyone you feel you can talk to, reach out to me on Instagram. I will always talk to someone who is in a dark place.

I also volunteer with Men Walk Talk, a charity that does amazing work.

Where can we find further information?